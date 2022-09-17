When faced with an emergency, we tend to think of family and home first.
Don’t forget, however, to include your vehicle in any master plan.
THINKING AHEAD
Map out your evacuation route in advance. Cell-phone chargers are particularly important, since they’ll keep a lifeline open to the wider world. Make sure your car or truck is in good working order. Check your fluid and oil levels, as well as your tire pressure.
Breaking down in an emergency could be life threatening. Avoid driving through deep water, since even six inches can impact traction on your vehicle. Experts also recommend collecting at least 24 hours worth of food supplies into an emergency kit. Switch out these items every six months.
Write dates on all non-perishable items, so you’ll know when to replace them. Expired food puts you at risk of becoming sick, making a stressful situation far worse. Don’t forget blankets and a rain poncho. Pack plenty of water, too.
WHEN YOU EVACUATE
Don’t try to outrun nearby tornadoes or hurricanes; instead have a plan to shelter in place, and follow it. Closely monitor news reports, however, and heed all official advice. They may ask you to evacuate, so keep your fuel tank at least half full when emergencies loom.
Some situations lead to long lines at gas stations, or their closure. Trees and power lines may fall during storms, so drive carefully. Remember to brake early in adverse weather, since it takes more time to come to a complete stop in wet or icy conditions.
ROADSIDE EMERGENCIES
If you begin to have car trouble during a storm or other emergency, chances are you’ll have to attend to the problem yourself. Prepare for any roadside issues with a vehicle-focused toolkit.
You’ll need wrenches, a tire gauge, flashlight and batteries, kitty litter for traction, a multi-purpose tool, duct tape, socket-wrench set, water for cooling parts, and jumper cables. Make sure your spare tire is properly inflated.
If possible, purchase a reflective triangle or flare, so that you can alert other drivers to your presence. Depending on the season, you may need an ice scraper.
Keep a fully stocked first-aid kit on hand, in case someone becomes injured. You’ll need antibiotic ointment, tape, gauze, bandages, rubbing alcohol or similar sanitizer, scissors and aspirin.