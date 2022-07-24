In the previous article we discussed the necessity of receiving the matter of how life got here on earth, by faith— either by evolution or by creation. I said then that my choice is to believe the Bible because it has a promise of heaven after this life ends and the theory of man in this world has no reward for the labors of this life after it ends.
To me that is simple logic! So, with that in mind let’s just see what the Bible says about the matter of abortion.
To the surprise of many in Exodus 21:22-25 God has spoken on the matter: “If men strive, and hurt a woman with child, so that her fruit depart from her, and yet no mischief follow: he shall be surely punished, according as the woman’s husband will lay upon him; and he shall pay as the judges determine. 23 And if any mischief follows, then thou shalt give life for life, 24 eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, 25 burning for burning, wound for wound, stripe for stripe.”
First of all, from these four verses we learn that if a person causes another to lose a life that is in the process of being brought/borne into this world, then that person is to be held responsible, period! And, that with God this is extremely serious and must be accounted for. Second of all, neither divine law nor secular/civilian law is to be taken into an individual’s own hand. They are to behave within the area of the law. Victims of harm by another would humanly feel the “right” to take matters into their own hand but God says “No!” Jesus also addressed this matter in the Sermon on the Mount. (See Matthew 5:38-39.)
Now, let’s consider what God has done to control such matters as abortion among his creation of humans here on earth:
1. “Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God.
2 Whosoever therefore resisteth the power, resisteth the ordinance of God: and they that resist shall receive to themselves damnation.
3. For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil. Wilt thou then not be afraid of the power? do that which is good, and thou shalt have praise of the same:
4. For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil.
5. Wherefore ye must needs be subject, not only for wrath, but also for conscience’s sake.
6. For this cause pay ye tribute also: for they are God’s ministers, attending continually upon this very thing.
7. Render therefore to all their dues: tribute to whom tribute is due; custom to whom custom; fear to whom fear; honor to whom honor” (Romans 13:1-7).
First, we learn that God has authorize civilian law among the human race of this life. Second, we learn that as civilians we, one and all, are to obey the law. Third, we learn that if we resist civil law, we are resisting God. Fourth, we learn that with God it is good to be a law-abiding citizen.
Fifth, we learn that we are to obey these officials because these appointed officials are “ministers of God.” Sixth, we learn that these “ministers” are expected by God to do the right thing for one and all. Seventh, we learn if a Christian is to have a clear conscience before God and his fellowman, then he/she will respect both civil and divine law on all matters.
In light that God is the giver of life and that we live and move and have our being in Him (Acts 17:28-29) does our God appointed “ministers” have the right to legislate abortion to be practiced among God’s creation? My answer is no! In light of fact that they are not the Creator and in light of Exodus 21:22-25 and Romans 13:1-7 they were appointed by God to protect and preserve life that God created, not harm or destroy it.
But humans have a way and a knack for messing things up—called sin. That is the very reason that God sent His Son to die on the cross, so that we might repent and get forgiveness of our sin.