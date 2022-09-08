The Hawkins County Commission hopes to replace 74-year-old asbestos water lines in Church Hill that serve two schools, three churches and 175 households using grant funds offered by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
Based on the discussion during the Aug. 29 commission meeting there is still confusion on the part of some commissioners regarding the ARPA funding and the TDEC funding.
Although both are part of the federal COVID stimulus program, the $11.1 million ARPA COVID funding Hawkins County was granted by the federal government can be utilized for a variety of uses.
Hawkins County has also been awarded up to $6.2 million from a separate federal COVID appropriation that is being administered by TDEC for the purpose of benefitting water and sewer utility systems.
Those TDEC funded projects will each require a local match which the county commission has already agreed to pay from its ARPA funding.
The Commission has already agreed to apply for the TDEC funding to pay for several water line extension projects.
At the Aug. 29 meeting another project was added to the list at the request of the First Utility District.
Church Hill water line upgrade
The project added to the county’s TDEC funding request on Aug. 29 is the replacement of water lines in Church Hill that were installed in 1948 on Oak Street, Grandview Street, and Ridgeway Avenue at an estimated cost of $703,100.
Approximately 7,000 feet of three inch asbestos water line would be replaced with 6 inch PVC.
FUD stated in its request that the old lines cause a lot of outages in that community, affecting Church Hill Middle School and Church Hill Intermediate School, as well as First Freewill Baptist Church, First United Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, Johnson-Arwood Funeral Home, and 175 households.
The resolution was introduced by commissioners Keith Gibson and Charles Housewright.
“I spoke to the (FUD) director up there that the lines were installed in 1948, they were supposed to be cast-iron pipes, and they have asbestos in them” Gibson said. “This is something that does need to be fixed, and hopefully with this TDEC money it can be done.”
There was confusion while the resolution was being discussed as to whether the request was for the project to be paid from ARPA or TDEC grant funds.
An amendment was added to the resolution specifying that these projects would utilize the TDEC grant funds, with ARPA funds only to be used for the local match, which is expected to be 15 percent.
The amendment was approved 16-2 with Charlie Thacker and Nancy Barker voting no. The amended resolution was then approved 15-3 with Barker, Jeff Barrett and Raymond Jessee voting no.
Other approved water projects
The commission had previously voted to include several other projects in the TDEC grant application, which is due in November.
Among those proposed projects are:
Extending a water line from Scott County, Va. into the Pink Hill/Caney Valley Loop community of north central Hawkins County. The project was reported to involve 14,000 feet of line and affect 52 households for an estimated cost of $427,940.
Persia Utility District included $155,820 for 1,700 of new water line on Austin Mill Road; 2,100 feet of new line on McKinney Chapel Road for $206,448; and a $99,817 water treatment plant refurbishment.
First Utility District is requesting funding for four projects including 7,000 feet of water line on Mt. Zion road for $357,800; 7,000 feet of new line on Tipton Lane for $357,800; 5,280 feet of new line on Looneys Gap Road for $267,900; and 6,336 feet of new line for Cold Springs Road for $321,400.
Lake View is requesting an estimated $862,120 to extend water line to an area of New Salem road where wells have been tainted by natural gas.