Hawkins County Commission 9-29-22

The Hawkins County Commission voted 15-3 on Aug. 29 to add the replacement of about 7,000 feet of 74-year-old waterlines in Church Hill to a proposed TDEC grant request.

 Jeff Bobo

The Hawkins County Commission hopes to replace 74-year-old asbestos water lines in Church Hill that serve two schools, three churches and 175 households using grant funds offered by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

Rogersville, TN

Aug. 29, 2022

