The Elm Springs United Methodist Church will be hosting two upcomig events including a Fall Festival and a yard sale.
The annual Elm Springs UMC Fall Festival and Car Show will be Sunday, Sept. 25 from noon until 4 p.m.
The event will feature live music, activities for kids, free food, and a car show, all free.
The Elm Springs United Methodist Church Yard Sale is scheduled for Oct. 7-8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will go directly to the church.
The Elm Springs United Methodist Church is located at 1530 Old Union Road, in Church Hill.
