My family and I share a great love for Mount Carmel and because of that, I want to help as much as I can to make sure the town continues to move forward.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I have a long history of hard work, dedication and leadership. Positions ranging from helping people on an individual basis to being a part of larger organizations working together to achieve common goals. I have been on the Mount Carmel Planning Commission, Board of Zoning and Appeals and most recently the Park Committee. And I will continue educating myself in the processes of local government and taking the MTAS class for newly elected officials to ensure I am serving my constituents to the best of my ability.
If you are elected, what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
A big accomplishment to me would be focus. I believe if we can focus on common goals that more can achieved. My top goals will be growth. Focusing on the resources we currently have while seeking new ones and growing.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I'd like to see a more professional BMA in Mount Carmel as a whole. I believe as an elected official that part of the duty is to represent the people that elected you into that position in a professional, respectful manner and I will do that.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I should represent you because I care about the town and it's people. I do not want to see it fail in any way and I do not want to see the achievements reached in the last few years go away. I want you to contact me any time with any questions or concerns at (423)723-7792 or email: donnie.sexton84@gmail.com . Know that with me you will be heard.
Donnie Sexton did not provide a photo to accompany this article.