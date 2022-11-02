Your involvement could lead to a groundbreaking new Alzheimer’s discovery.
Researchers continue to test new drugs, therapies and clinical treatments, but they may need your help.
WHY THEY’RE IMPORTANT
Clinical trials help researchers determine if the experimental treatments they’ve devised have some sort of real-world impact. These drugs and therapies must be deemed safe and effective before they are approved for use by patients. The Food and Drug Administration actually requires three different phases of trials before a drug is released for sale and marketing: pre-clinical trials, then clinical trials, and finally an extensive review of a new drug’s application. Trials compare new treatments to the best versions now available to see if it has an improved performance. They may also compare these new treatments with a placebo, meaning a treatment that has no medicinal effect. Answers to these questions may determine that a new treatment represents a groundbreaking advance.
DIFFERENT TRIALS
Trials look at two important elements of Alzheimer’s care: Symptom reduction and efforts to stop or slow this disease. Those focusing on reducing symptoms may try changing the dosage or scheduling of medication to see if that has an impact. Trials of treatments meant to end Alzheimer’s will experiment with new drugs that address how the disease starts or progresses. In both cases, researchers may attempt to combine medications to see if they work better together.
WHAT THEY STUDY
Researchers are looking into preventatives like medication, but also vitamins and changes in lifestyles. They work with those at a higher risk of an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, studying the impacts of these therapies as well as their quality of life so that their support, education and emotional needs may be better addressed. Others are searching for better ways to confirm a diagnosis. The hope is to discover methods that are more reliable and easier to apply by doctors.
GETTING INVOLVED
If you’re interested in moving forward, discuss clinical trials with your doctor, who’ll help determine if you qualify. Mental health counselors and members of any support group you’re involved with may also be able to recommend resources or individuals who can help along the way. Others with friends or family who have Alzheimer’s might have more information about how these trials work and how to get involved, as may others who have been informed that they are at a higher risk for the disease.