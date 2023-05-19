Gov. Bill Lee marked the signing of the Teacher Paycheck Protection Act Thursday, a landmark bill that will give teachers the largest pay raise in state history and protect Tennessee teachers and taxpayers by ensuring that union membership dues are no longer collected by school districts.
“Teaching is more than just a career — it’s a calling,” said Gov. Lee. “The Teacher Paycheck Protection Act provides the largest salary increase in Tennessee history and ensures union dues are no longer collected by school districts, giving teachers control of their own hard-earned paycheck. I thank the General Assembly for their continued partnership to support Tennessee teachers and ensure taxpayer dollars are used to educate students, not fund politics.”
The Teacher Paycheck Protection Act continues Gov. Lee’s commitment to increase teacher pay each year since taking office and will support students and teachers by:
Making Tennessee a top-10 state for teacher pay to recruit and retain highly qualified teachers
Raising the minimum teacher salary to $50,000 by 2026, a significant increase from $35,000 in 2019
Protecting teachers and taxpayers by ensuring that union membership dues are never automatically deducted from teacher paychecks
Gov. Lee appreciates the Tennessee General Assembly’s partnership to invest in teachers and protect taxpayer dollars:
“Teachers are tasked with the incredibly important job of educating the next generation,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R — Franklin). “This legislation recognizes the importance of teachers’ work by raising their pay and protecting their paychecks. It will also enhance the quality of our education system by helping attract and retain talented teachers. I am grateful to Senator Powers for helping pass this legislation in the Senate and appreciate Governor Lee for proposing this initiative.”