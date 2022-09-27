Courtney and Mason

Volunteer High School Homecoming Princess Courtney Bellamy chose Mason Combs as her escort for Saturday’s on-field ceremony. Mason is a classmate in Volunteer’s Special Olympics Unified Sports program, a class that Courtney began taking this year.

 Courtesy of Christy Thacker

When Volunteer High School sophomore Courtney Bellamy was chosen for Homecoming Court Princess this past Saturday evening her choice for Escort warmed the hearts of everyone in attendance.

