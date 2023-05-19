The “Stamp Out Hunger” national food drive took place last Saturday with our local Postal Workers helping Hawkins County residents provide 4,172 pounds of food for those in need in our community.
Church Hill residents gave 1,442 pounds of food, Rogersville residents, 1,997 pounds and Surgoinsville 733 pounds.
The national, coordinated effort by the National Association of Letter Carriers to help fight hunger in America grew out of discussions in 1991 by a number of leaders at the time, including NALC President Vincent R. Sombrotto, AFL-CIO Community Services Director Joseph Velasquez and Postmaster General Anthony Frank.
A pilot drive was held in 10 cities in October of 1991, and it proved so successful that work began immediately on making it a nationwide effort.
Letter Carriers already travel throughout neighborhoods 6 days a week, and felt they would be best positioned to invite residents once a year to help the needy in their communities. In Hawkins County food is distributed back to food pantries in Church Hill and Rogersville so food drives across the nation helped people right in their own neighborhoods.
Once collected these foods are sorted and added back to food donations from Second Harvest Food Banks and Feeding America to local food pantries. Local pantries stretch them out then to serve people throughout the summer when children are out of school and low income families are most vulnerable.
It is a chore for these few Letter Carriers to pick up this food and get it back to their post office while making mail deliveries at the same time. Some Letter Carriers enlist a family member to ride with them, while others make multiple trips in and out that day. All of which adds to become a long day for Letter Carriers on this day.
At the end of the day, Letter Carriers arrive back to unload with smiles on their faces very grateful for the opportunity to be part of this huge nationwide humanitarian effort.
In Hawkins County, Letter Carries are met by representatives of Of One Accord ministry who thank them and helps unload these food donations.