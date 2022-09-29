Hawkins County Schools is one of only 53 school systems in Tennessee to exceed 95 percent graduation in 2021-22.
Cherokee High School’s Class of 2022 graduation rate was 93.7%, while Volunteer’s was a staggering 98.8 percent, for an overall Hawkins County Schools (HCS) graduation rate of 96.3 percent.
That’s an improvement over the HCS’s pre-pandemic overall graduation rate of 95.7% in 2018-19; and 96.2% in 2019-20.
On Wednesday the Tennessee Department of Education released the graduation rate data for the 2021-22 school year, which also exceeds pre-pandemic levels.
With a statewide rate of 89.8% of Tennessee high school students graduating on time in the 2021-22 school year, a total of 78 districts improved their graduation rates from last year, and 95% of eligible students in 53 districts graduated on time this year.
HCS made both of those lists.
“Seeing our graduation rates return to pre-pandemic levels shows that strong partnerships and the right investments will result in improved outcomes for our students,” said Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Thanks to the dedication of our districts and schools, educators, and families, Tennessee students are able to move into life beyond high school and pursue postsecondary pathways that will help them achieve their dreams and goals.”
Tennessee’s graduation rate prior to the pandemic was 89.7% in 2018-19, and last year the rate was 88.7%.
State Graduation Rate Highlights
12 districts improved their graduation rate by 5 percentage points or more.
53 districts graduated 95% or more of their cohorts.
78 districts improved their graduation rates from 2021 to 2022.
54 districts improved the Students with Disabilities student group by 5 percentage points or more.
1,297 more students graduated in the 2022 cohort compared to last year, for a total of 64,580 graduating students across the state.
‘Making steady, consistent progress’
Director of Schools Matt Hixson’s said he was glad the school system met its graduation goal, but his focus remains on meeting current and future challenges that were identified in the TCAP report released last month.
“We have established a district goal of reaching a 96% graduation rate this year and are well on our way to hitting this target (in 2022-23),” Hixson said. “I am proud of our students, teachers and staff.”
Hixson added, “We have work to do across the system in math. I think we are making steady, consistent progress, but we will need to continue to be extremely focused.”
The four-year graduation rate trend shows a distinct drop during the height of the pandemic, which rebounded this year.
Cherokee High School’s graduation rate was 94.7% in 2018-19, 95.3% in 2019-20, 92.5% in 2020-21, and 93.7% in 2021-22.
Volunteer High School’s graduation rate was 96.5% in 2018-19, 96.9% in 2019-20, 94.8% in 2020-21, and 98.8% in 2021-22.
Hawkins County Schools’ overall graduation rate was 95.7% in 2018-19, 96.2% in 2019-20, 93.8% in 2020-21, and 96.3% in 2021-22.