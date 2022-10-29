At the request of many of our beloved customers, we recently got 72 different bulk spices, herbs and teas at B Well. One of the items we stocked up on is called Schisandra berry and I’m so pumped about it I just had to do a highlight.
I find that many people come into the shop with an overwhelming list of issues not quite knowing where to start. On top of that many people are also on a tight budget too. Tight budget and a long list of chronic issues are at the heart of my story as well!
It’s a rather bold statement but I believe this to be a powerful addition to one’s regiment; specifically if you’re someone who isn’t quite sure what the heck is going on and want to try something that can positively affect literally every organ and system in your body.
Schisandra is also great for people with sensitive systems and can be taken long term (this is not the case for many herbs) and actually the consistent intake of these berries, whether it be tincture, extract or tea, actually seem to work better the longer you take them .
So a bit about B Wells favorite berry :
It’s known as Wu Wei Zi in China and Omija in Korea or in English the translation is five flavored berry because it includes all of the five flavors in its flavor profile (sweet, salty, sour, bitter, spicy) .
It grows like a wine grape on mountainous slopes surrounded by forests in a super oxygen rich atmosphere and is harvested in autumn right before the first frost.
In Traditional Chinese Medicine there are five elements (wood, fire, earth, metal, water) and this berry has properties that are said to fall into all five of these elements which basically means the berry working in multiple meridians to create healing and balance throughout the entire body .
Schisandra is one of the most prized ancient herbs and was used by Chinese royalty right alongside the other well known adaptogenic herbs such as ginseng, reishi and goji. To this day it’s still used in pharmacy practice in China, Russia, Japan and Korea .
It is considered an adaptogenic herb which basically means it will ward off any kind of stress whether it be physical, chemical or biological.
So whether you’re dealing with environmental stressors, heat or cold stressors, emotional mental or physical stressors, blood sugar irregulation, anxiety or apathy this herb will prevent extreme responses .
It is one of the most potent antioxidants on planet earth, fighting against free radicals and
protecting against numerous neurological , cardiovascular gastrointestinal, liver and skin disorders . I’m going to start a list here knowing that it may be lacking some of the benefits because there are so many, but hopefully this is enough to inspire you to delve, do your own research and potentially give this magical berry a try .
Alleviates coughs, wheezing and pneumonia
tonifies and strengthens women pre pregnancy
Strengthens hypothalamus, pituitary gland ovaries and adrenals and basically entire endocrine system
Liver tonic (specifically useful in treating hepatitis)
Anti — epileptic
Alleviates stomach disorders
Eliminates carcinogens in the body
Protects mitochondria
Cardio protective
Improves vision and hearing
Helps with blood sugar / diabetes / obesity / PCOS
Antiviral
Relieves excessive sweating
Helpful for women moving through menopause as it reduces hot flashes and sweating
Highly beneficial for fertility, reproductive health and combatting literally any kind of sexual dysfunction
Increases improves vasodilation/ blood flow
Optimizes cognitive performance both increasing short and long term memory, clarity and focus
Increases physical stamina / athletic performance
Tumor inhibiting
Several studies have suggested it has antidepressant qualities
Anti Aging — helps to sooth and firm the skin creating more suppleness and better elasticity . Also reduces damage from sun and helps to prevent further photoaging when taken regularly
Reduces the bacteria that causes acne
Can be used to strengthen uterine contractions and stimulate labor
As is the case for most things, this berry might not be for everyone. If you are pregnant , dealing with peptic ulcers, have high blood pressure or deal with epilepsy it is not recommended for use unless doing it under a doctor’s supervision. Otherwise come on down to B Well at 122 S. Church St and give this bountiful berry a try.
Andrea Davidson owns and operates B Well Natural Health in Rogersville. To access her podcast or sign up for her email list and receive updates/discounts on products go to: www.bwellhealthstore.com