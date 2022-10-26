Every day the Blessing Box is filled at 210 S. Depot Street in front of The First Christian Church.
By the time someone comes to fill it again the next day it is all but empty.
The Blessings Box an outdoor cabinet which is filled with food and other necessities each day. Anyone can take what they need from the box as a blessing and anyone can drop off what they can spare to bless others. The Blessing Box belongs to the community but is now run by Ruth Mowell Bynes from the church committee.
When the idea for a Blessing Box was first considered in 2019, Dawnel Newhouse was on the ladies committee and her husband was the minister at that time. There were so many people stopping by asking the church for help and food was one of the biggest needs.
The ladies brought the box idea to the church committee for vote and it was approved. But the church is in the historical district and the box had to be approved by the Historical Commission.
A blueprint was drawn up and their plans presented were approved. The men from the church built the box for $300 in material costs and did the labor themselves. As people began coming to the box to give or to receive, a wheelchair pad was added to make sure the handicapped had access.
On social media the church began to advertise the box, asking for people to fill it as well as take from it. They have a facebook page called Rogersville Community Blessing Box. There are specific instructions as to what to put in per season. In cooler weather fruits and chocolates are acceptable but they do go bad in the heat. In the fall and spring fresh farm eggs have been donated.
The “31”
Ruth Mowell Bynes tells The Review, “It is filled on a daily basis by community individuals and businesses. I have a list I call “The 31”. People and businesses have signed up for each day of the month.
So we have guaranteed commitments from 31 individuals and businesses and they will fill the box at least once per day. There is no set time so these individuals fill it as their schedules permit. That’s the plus side. The downside is that it gets emptied almost as fast as it is filled. The need is very great in our community. Anyone is welcome to fill or take from the box.”
The Blessing Box has been used by single moms, homeless, elderly, and struggling families. The cost to fill it completely ranges from $150 to $200 but even $50 can make a big difference. “Though sometimes one person takes everything stocked, the community should not judge them”, says Dawnel. “We have been told people sometimes take food and redistribute it to their elderly neighbors who can’t make it to the Blessing Box.”
A Blessing When One Was Most Needed
Kendall Tramill lived in Rogersville and he knows what it’s like to be suddenly down on luck and in need of basics like food. A couple of years ago Kendall found himself homeless on the streets of Rogersville.
During this time he had some health issues including heart problems. Without an address he couldn’t apply for food stamps or any other help.
He didn’t know the blessing box was there until someone else told him. “It was a blessing when I needed it most. When I got back on my feet I started donating what I could back to the blessing box.”
Today the Blessing Box has grown from food to include household items, cleaning supplies and sometimes diapers. In the colder months gloves and hats are added.
The Church will use its money for specific requests as well. There was a little girl who had a birthday and her Mom couldn’t afford ice cream to go with her cake. A pickup time was arranged to be sure that little girl had her ice cream on her birthday. Sometimes small gestures can make a world of difference to someone else in need.