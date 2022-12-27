Rolling blackouts last Friday and Saturday are being blamed for fire sprinkler breaks that flooded Cherokee and Volunteer high schools, as well as Bulls Gap School and Church Hill Elementary.
Rolling blackouts last Friday and Saturday are being blamed for fire sprinkler breaks that flooded Cherokee and Volunteer high schools, as well as Bulls Gap School and Church Hill Elementary.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Review that of the two high schools, VHS appears to have sustained a more damage.
Flooding mainly occurred in the commons area and Little Theaters of both high schools.
"Cleaning crews have been sucking up water, determining detail as of damage now," Hixson said. "We also had issues at BGS, CHES, and minor issues at other locations."
Hixson said it's likely that some pipes froze during the 60 minute rolling blackouts that occurred Friday and Saturday while temperatures hovered just above zero degrees.
The blackouts were mandated by the Tennessee Valley Authority to prevent a major electric grid malfunction during peak usage during the big freeze. The TVA provides electricity to the Holston Electric Cooperative which serves most Hawkins County schools.
Hixson noted that although some pipes may have froze during the blackout, there was also an issue with the heat not coming back on when power was restored.
"The main culprit appears to be the rolling blackouts affecting the 'occupied/vacated' status of the thermostats and HVAC equipment," Hixson noted. "These allowed the buildings and pipes to cool unnoticed. Fire sprinkler contractors will be on site this week."
Hixson added, "Pipes started to cool significantly during the blackouts, then when the power came back on, the warming cycle didn’t occur. This prolonged the exposure to cold temps."
Repairs and cleanup is expected to be complete in time for school to resume when Christmas break ends Tuesday.
