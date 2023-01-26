Remote Area Medical – RAM – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its April 22 clinic.
The one-day clinic is to be held at Sneedville Baptist Church, located at 1359 Main Street, Sneedville, TN 37869.
RAM is also in need of overnight parking staff to greet patients. Individuals do not need to work in the medical field to volunteer as general support. If you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare services to the Sneedville. and surrounding communities, please visit our website at www.ramusa.org or call us at 865-579-1530.
All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Services available at a RAM free clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health screenings, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.
About Remote Area Medical: RAM is a major nonprofit organization that operates pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical services to individuals in need who do not have access to, or cannot afford, a doctor. Founded in 1985, RAM has treated more than 888,000 individuals with $181.5 million worth of free healthcare and veterinary services. Since its foundation, nearly 183,000 volunteers – made up of licensed dental, vision, medical and veterinary professionals, as well as general support staff – have supported RAM’s mission.