In the field of mental health professionals, there are those that recognize many people need creative therapeutic methods to heal and function at higher levels.
These are people who turn to the specialized fields of recreational therapy to treat their patients.
Recreational therapists include those who specialize in music, art, sports, games, animals, dance, movement and drama. There are even those who specialize in such areas as aquatics or aromatherapy. They often help patients with not only mental and emotional issues, but those with physical illnesses and disabilities as well.
According to All Psychology Schools, these therapists use recreational activities to “help patients reduce stress and anxiety, combat depression and recover motor schools and reasoning functionality.” They also help provide access to community resources and teach them how to use community facilities in a positive manner.
Becoming a Recreational Therapist
Those who want to become recreational therapists start by getting a bachelor’s degree in therapeutic recreation or in recreation and fitness. These programs offer training in assessment, treatment, program planning and intervention. They usually require classes in human anatomy, the use of assistive devices and medical and psychiatric terminology.
There are also programs and degrees for those who want to focus on a specific area such as music therapy or arts therapy.
The National Council for Therapeutic Recreation Certification offers a credential for those who have completed a 480-hour supervised internship and passed a written exam, but this certification is not mandatory in most states.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, key qualities that recreational therapists need to have are:
• Compassion
• Leadership skills
• Listening skills
• Patience
• Resourcefulness
• Speaking skills
Job Outlook
The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that the recreational therapy field will grow by 10 percent over this decade.
There are several factors behind this growth. First, the U.S. population is aging and recreational therapists are able to treat age-related injuries and illnesses such as a stroke, Alzheimer’s disease and mobility-related injuries. Aside from the physical, recreational therapists can help seniors remain social and active in their communities which can lead to greater independence later in life.
The U.S. also continues to experience a growth in the number of people with chronic conditions such as diabetes and obesity. Recreational therapists can help people manage their conditions and help them adjust recreational activities to accommodate any limitations they might have.
Another area of growth comes from the increasing number of veterans who are managing service-related conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or loss of limbs. Recreational therapists work with veterans to help them reintegrate into their communities and adjust to physical, social and cognitive changes they have experienced.