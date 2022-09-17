Several earthquakes are reported in East Tennessee every year, but they’re usually so small they’re no more detectable than a large truck driving past.
But, that doesn’t mean that this region won’t someday experience a major earthquake that brings property damage or the potential for injury.
Scientists have worked for decades to reliably predict when earthquakes might happen, but they still often occur without much warning.
We’ve learned a lot more about where an earthquake may occur, but not always when. That’s why it’s important to have a plan in place so that you can move toward safety at a moment’s notice.
KNOW THE PHASES
Earthquakes begin with foreshocks, small movements that serve as a kind of prequel to what will follow. The main shock is next, and often brings much more damage.
These shocks usually last less than 60 seconds, but there can be more than one. Aftershocks are the final element in this sequence of events. These smaller shocks can last for days, or even weeks depending on the size of the main shock.
WHAT TO DO BEFORE
Situational awareness is your biggest asset when dealing with something as unpredictable as an earthquake. Decide where you will go inside a building if there is an earthquake, near an interior wall.
Make sure there is plenty of room for you and your loved ones or co-workers. Fasten down heavy pieces of furniture like dressers and bookshelves, as well as mirrors and light fixtures.
Share your emergency plan with others, both at home and at work, so they know what to do.
WHAT TO DO DURING
If you find yourself indoors as an earthquake hits, stay put. Go to your previously designated earthquake safe zone, and wait there. If you have heavy furniture like an antique dining-room table, take advantage of the additional protection it may provide.
If an earthquake hits while you are outside, move immediately to an open area. Stay away from any buildings, power poles or streetlights. Get into a protective stance, covering your head, and be on the look out for flying debris.
WHAT TO DO AFTER
Head outside once the temblor subsides, remaining aware of dangerous obstacles like downed electrical lines. Find a nearby open area where you can wait out any aftershocks.
Check yourself and others for injuries; sometimes we get hurt but are unaware of it during stressful times. Once you’re back inside, be on guard for gas leaks and damaged wiring. Items in your home will have shifted, so be careful when opening cabinets.