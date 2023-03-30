Cherokee nurses

Cherokee nursing students who completed their nursing home clinical rotations this spring at Signature Healthcare included (L-R) Jillian Nagy, Connor Armstrong, (instructor) Amy Jeffers, RN , Lillyan Henley, Madison Jones, and Kinslee Mowell.

contributed

Nursing Education students at Cherokee High School were finally able to fully complete their nursing home clinical rotations this spring at Signature Healthcare in Rogersville.

