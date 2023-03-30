Cherokee nursing students who completed their nursing home clinical rotations this spring at Signature Healthcare included (L-R) Jillian Nagy, Connor Armstrong, (instructor) Amy Jeffers, RN , Lillyan Henley, Madison Jones, and Kinslee Mowell.
Nursing Education students at Cherokee High School were finally able to fully complete their nursing home clinical rotations this spring at Signature Healthcare in Rogersville.
Since the programs start during Spring 2020 and Covid restrictions, students have only been able to complete their hours in the school lab for the past couple of years.
“We can only simulate so many scenarios in our skills lab at Cherokee,” said nursing instructor Amy Jeffers. “I know their time spent at the facility will most definitely have a positive impact on their futures in healthcare. You always hear that you need a huge heart and compassion to work in nursing and it truly showed in each of these students during their time at Signature. The experiences that these students are able to walk away with at the end of our health science program are invaluable and vitally important to their post-secondary successes.”
Signature assistant director of nursing Lisa Ford added, “I really enjoyed the students and their smiling faces. The look on the residents’ faces was priceless when the students were with us. Seeing young students showing interest in the residents was touching. “
Health Science Instructor Angel Shanks noted that having had these students in class during their Freshman and/or Sophomore year, it makes her “teacher heart” happy to see them spread their wings and fly in a clinical setting.
“As teachers we can lay down the fundamentals for these students in the classroom but getting the opportunity to work in a facility with a real patient puts it all into perspective for them,” Shanks added. “Taking health science classes in high school provides students with the necessary background knowledge to be successful in future healthcare jobs.”