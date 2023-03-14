You’ll start with a swab, then a company will begin making comparisons to learn more. The results might just surprise you.
Pet owners are suddenly able to describe their dog as a Labri-doodle or Cocka-poo, without worrying that it’s only a guess. In some cases, the tests may reveal many more breed results. At the same time, there may be medical information revealed that can help doctors diagnose and treat certain health issues with cats.
HOW IT WORKS
Most popular testing companies run your pet’s DNA against more than hundreds breeds from across the globe. Advanced new technology takes a detailed look at the animal’s genome, then begins comparisons with millions and millions of possible ancestry combinations. Some have databases that are so extensive that they may cover more than 98 percent of the dogs in the U.S., including wolves, coyotes and even dingos. That makes it easier to pinpoint the exact breed, or mix of breeds.
YOUR PET’S HEALTH
Human DNA testing has become advanced enough that we can ascertain some looming health issues, offering doctors a chance to better understand and treat illnesses. Dog genetics haven’t necessarily reached that level quite yet. Scans may reveal genetic variants that have been associated with a disease but they won’t necessarily confirm the chances of your dog actually being diagnosed with anything.
So be careful about making critical health decisions based on company claims about identifying health issues with your pet. The best use of this information is to help guide your vet on what to look for as time goes by. Early diagnosis with pets, just like with humans, is often key to curing disease.
WHAT ABOUT MY CAT?
Though it’s much more commonly associated with dog owners, companies have begun DNA testing in cats, too. In this case, it’s more health focused than in trying to determine an exact breed or combination of breeds. Revealed information has allowed researchers to identify more than 40 genetic conditions that lead to various conditions, while examining at a huge number of breed types across several regions. One vital detail that can be learned from these tests is your cat’s blood type, which can be critical information in the event of an emergency.