Do you know a volunteer (Youth or Adult) that makes a difference for your non-profit, your school, your town, or your church? Think of what our community would be like without these volunteers and the great work they do.
If you know someone, there is an opportunity each fall to nominate them for the Governor’s Volunteer Star’s Awards. There is a panel that uses a point system to select the top youth (up to 25 yr old) and top adult volunteer for each county. This recognition is first recognized in Hawkins County in January, then the two recipients, one in youth and one in the adult division will travel to Nashville in February to receive a recognition among Tennessee’s “finest” across the state.
You already have worked with these volunteers, you know the great work they do and now is your chance to honor them for a job well-done. We see people in Nashville outstanding in their work with scouts, 4-H, participants in their church or people that do Disaster Relief or take mission trips. Many recipients work with their local food pantry or meals on wheels. If you wonder about whether someone qualifies just call us.
WHO IS ELIGIBLE?
• Any individual whose volunteer activities in Tennessee benefit the community or the State of Tennessee in a substantial, important, or unique way.
• Students receiving course credits are eligible, only if the volunteer service extends beyond course requirements. This must be clearly indicated in the nomination letter.
- • National Service program participants (AmeriCorps, AmeriCorpsVISTA, RSVP, Foster Grandparents, Senior Companions, etc.) are encouraged to apply based on their volunteer involvement in their national service assignment.
WHO IS NOT ELIGIBLE?
• Individuals involved in “court mandated community service” or those serving as “loaned executives.”
• Persons who receive compensation for service rendered (except National Service participants noted above).
ADDITIONAL GUIDELINES
• Volunteers may be nominated by anyone or may nominate themselves.
• The nomination letter should specifically be formatted for the Governor’s Volunteer Star Awards according to the judging criteria listed below. If it is written as a nomination for another award, it will not be given to the judges for consideration of this award.
• In the event that an individual is nominated multiple times, the review panel will consider only the first nomination form submitted.
JUDGING CRITERIA
• Need: Service addressed a specific need in the community (i.e. poverty).
• Action: The nominee was actively involved and took initiative.
• Innovation: The nominee used creative methods to solve community problems.
• Impact: The activity or service produced positive changes and provided an example to others.
Think of someone. Don’t hesitate. Get the needed information and get it to us. The contact is: Sheldon Livesay, PO Box 207, Rogersville, Tn 37857 or email ofoneaccord@gmail.com
For questions call us at: 423-923-0864.