Why did you decide to run for this office?
I decided to run for this office because of my children. They are in 1st and 2nd grades at Surgoinsville Elementary, and I have a desire to do all I can to make their school environments the best they can be. I saw this as an opportunity to be an advocate for my children and their peers.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I am a 2003 graduate of Volunteer High School and a graduate of the University of Tennessee. I hold a Bachelor’s degree in Finance & Accounting. I currently work as an accountant for over 30 local small businesses.
I have also proudly served as County Commissioner in the 4th district the last 4 years and am President of Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. My family and I attend Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
While I see many areas we can improve upon within our school systems, my biggest goal is to expand CTE programs and to ensure these programs get the funding and supplies they need to prepare students for life after high school.
In my experience with so many different types of small businesses, I see a huge need for employees in trades such as welding, construction, electricians, etc. While encouraging students to attend a 4 year college is important, I believe it is equally important to teach kids that it is ok to enter the workforce with a skilled trade.
I also feel that it is important to uplift our teachers and other school staff. In recent news, other’s opinions of teachers are so disheartening. We need school board members who encourage our staff and uplift our school system.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I feel I am the better choice for this position because I have children in our school system. I am in their school sometimes weekly. I hear their concerns and the concerns of parents in our community. It is difficult to make decisions in a situation if you are not involved in it.
In addition to my children attending our schools, I am also married to a teacher. My husband, Bo Winegar, teaches at Volunteer High School. Hawkins County Schools are a major part of our lives, and I want to work towards making them even better than what they already are.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I hope that I have earned your vote as School Board Member in District 4. In addition to my strong desire to work for a better environment for my husband and my children, I feel I am the better candidate because I can bring a level of professionalism to this position that has been lacking in recent years.
In these positions, we do not need someone who stands on a soapbox and just wants to be heard. We need people who not only say what they mean, but also who put their words into action.
I believe that I am that person. I also feel that the network I’ve developed in my professional career will prove beneficial to our school system. We need businesses who are willing to invest in our students and who are willing to allow CTE students to intern and learn.
I intend to use my contacts within the local business community to open doors for these students and act as a liaison between students and business.