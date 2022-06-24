This week, Rogersville’s Lauren Ross, daughter of Hawkins County Sessions Court Judge Todd Ross, competed against girls from all across the state for a chance to be named Miss Tennessee.
“Competing in the Miss Tennessee competition is new and exciting,” Ross told the Review. “I love being able to meet so many new people and get out of my comfort zone.”
Ross found success in the 2021 Miss Kingsport competition, which was her very first pageant. After preparing for months, she was named Miss Kingsport 2022. This competition is one of the official preliminaries for the Miss Tennessee and Miss America pageants.
She was awarded $1,400 in scholarship money that has helped to fund her education at East Tennessee State University where she majors in Psychology with a health professions concentration and a double minor in biology and global citizenship.
Ross packed up and headed to Memphis with her family last Friday to begin the Miss Tennessee competition week. The event featured contestants to give a personal interview on Wednesday, perform a talent show on Thursday, and give both an onstage interview and red carpet walk on Friday. Finals are held on Saturday, and the winners will be announced on Sunday. The Review will update the online version of this story with Ross’s results as they become available.
Ross told the Review that she is both excited and hopeful, as the winner of the Miss Tennessee competition receives $15,000 in scholarship money, the top five candidates also receive substantial prize money. Each candidate automatically receives a $1,000 scholarship regardless of where they place in the competition. There are also additional awards for talent, interview, academics, and community service.
However, Ross told the Review that she felt all 36 girls in the competition are “amazing, intelligent, kind, talented and worthy of the title of Miss Tennessee.”
Ross has been heavily involved in the Special Olympics since she was in middle school. There, she often volunteered at the Special Olympics track meet. Once she began high school at Volunteer, she became a Special Olympics Unified Partner.
Volunteer High School has a unified sports program and is one of only a few unified champion schools in Tennessee. This program combines students with special needs and unified partners to play together on the same sports team.
“I first became involved with this program my freshman year of high school, and I have stayed involved ever since,” Ross told the Review. “Every candidate at Miss Tennessee needs a social impact initiative that they are passionate about, and my work with the Special Olympics led me to the Miss Kingsport scholarship competition.”
Ross said she hopes to encourage other young local girls to take advantage of the opportunities offered through the Miss Tennessee program. In fact, she noted that the Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County Scholarship competitions are currently in need of candidates between the ages of 18-25. Interested applicants can view the organization’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MissKingsportScholarshipOrganization/
“To young girls that want to compete, I say go for it,” Ross said. “My first ever pageant or competition was the Miss Kingsport competition, and I have learned and grown so much in the past year. The Miss America organization is a great way to grow, earn scholarships, and learn more about what you are passionate about. It’s also a great way to showcase your talent.”