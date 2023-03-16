Left to right: Matt Kirkpatrick, Will Phillips, Blakely Ramsey, Sophia Galvez, and Grey Kirkpatrick each won at the county level in their grade level for the right to represent Hawkins County in the Upper 8 Sub-Regional Speech Contest.
The Hawkins County 4-H Public Speaking Contest was recently held within the 4-H club meetings for a chance to compete at the county level.
Those 4-Hers who received a blue ribbon were invited to participate in the county-wide contest this past February.
The grade level winners at the county contest were invited to represent Hawkins County at the Upper 8 Sub-Regional Contest earlier this month.
Those participating at the county contest in the 4th grade division were: Willa Kay Cope (RCS), Liz Adams (Carters Valley), Olivia Sacharnoski (RCS), Dalton Collier (SES), Shyanne Johnson (RCS), John Self (RCS), Charlotte Baker (SES), Greer Banks (RCS), Sadie Rodriguez (SES), Ethan Sawyers (Mooresburg), Kalani Tripp (RCS), Damien Lindsey (Mooresburg), Clara McLain (RCS), Blakely Ramsey (RCS), Zana Long (Mooresburg), and Summer Hughes (RCS).
The 4th grader who represented Hawkins County in the Upper 8 Contest was Blakely Ramsey.
The 5th grade participants for the county contest were: Rylee Mailloux (CHIS), Justice Johnson (RCS), Zyra Holman (Bulls Gap), Andrew Valladares (RCS), Ali Hinson (CHIS), Callie-Ann Parsons (RCS), Taylann Morrison (St.Clair), Grey Kirkpatrick (RCS), McKinlee Drinnon (Mooresburg), Zoya Patel (RCS), Hawkins Emery (Bulls Gap), Moreaya Galvez (RCS), and Gracie Thomas (CHIS).
The 5th grader who represented Hawkins County in the Upper 8 Contest was Grey Kirkpatrick.
In the 6th grade division, there were 4 participants: Carson Giffith (CHIS), Matt Kirkpatrick (RCS), Isaac Boyd (CHIS), and Shelbie Webb (RMS).
The 6th grader who represented Hawkins County in the Upper 8 Contest was Matt Kirkpatrick.
Seventh grade had two participants of Mason Brewer (RMS) and Sophia Galvez (RCS), who represented Hawkins County for the Regional Contest.
In the 8th grade division there were three participants: Will Phillips (RCS), Leah Mowell (RMS) and Katie Mowell (RMS).
The 8th grader who represented Hawkins County in the Upper 8 Contest was Will Phillips.