Tennesseans will find higher prices at the grocery store for staple items needed to prepare the traditional Thanksgiving meal this year. UT Extension surveyed grocers statewide to identify the average cost consumers can expect.

Tennesseans will find higher prices at the grocery store for staple items needed to prepare the traditional Thanksgiving meal this year. UT Extension surveyed grocers statewide to identify the average cost consumers can expect.

 University of Tennessee

Everyone knows that the cost of practically everything has increased. Since last year inflation has boosted overall prices 8.2 percent, but the cost of groceries has increased a whopping 13 percent, which University of Tennessee Extension says will impact this year’s Thanksgiving Day meals. Many staple items, including butter, eggs and potatoes, have had steep price increases.

Trending Recipe Videos