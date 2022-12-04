The Kingsport Veterans Memorial – located at J. Fred Johnson Park – features six granite tablets with the names of more than 370 fallen Kingsport soldiers from World War I to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The memorial includes 2,120 granite pavers with many bearing the names of local veterans. A recent addition to the memorial includes a kiosk that allows visitors to search for a veteran’s paver, while displaying a map of where the paver is located.
The kiosk also displays photographs and biographical information about a particular veteran, which can be uploaded through the memorial’s website – www.kingsportveteransmemorial.org.
However, very few people have done so, which is why the City of Kingsport wants to remind folks about this important feature.
“If you’ve got photographs of a veteran listed in our database, we want to encourage you to upload it,” said David Cate, creative director at Volume Interactive. “We’re trying to personalize the memorial a little bit more and put a veteran’s face to the name on the paver.”
To upload a picture or information about a particulate veteran, visit www.kingsportveteransmemorial.org and click on the “Search Now” button, then select “Update a profile” and follow the directions.
Note: All pavers have been claimed and there are no plans at this time for an expansion of the memorial.