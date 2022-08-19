Two local Hawkins County educators have been accepted into the Innovative Leaders Institute a part of the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network (TSIN).
St. Clair Elementary School Principal, Mary Ann Davis and St. Clair teacher, Rachel Horton will be part of a yearlong cohort group.
TSIN issued the following statement: “We applaud your focus on growth and have designed this experience so at the end of the year you will look back and be glad you spent time in this work to benefit your school and community.”
Tennessee STEM Innovation Network’s goal is to provide opportunities for cohort members to deepen understanding, enhance capacity, and develop in designing, recognizing, and effectively leading STEM learning environments that promote success for all learners.
“Mrs. Horton and I are excited to be a part of the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network and to be selected to take part in the Innovative Leaders Institute,” Davis said. “We will be visiting schools throughout Tennessee to see STEM in action. We look forward to learning how to integrate more STEM into all our classes. Mrs. Horton has been a part of the Rural Stem collaborative through TSIN and has received two TVA STEM grants for SCES.”
Director of Schools, Matt Hixson added, “We are fortunate to have individuals like Ms. Davis and Mrs. Horton with our district who work diligently to give their best for the students.”