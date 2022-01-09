This is one song that I hate to love.
What do I mean by that? It is a song I love. I grew up with it. I memorized it and sang it with passion. The people in my church loved it. It is a song that raises the human spirit. It touches our hearts. It makes us feel warm and fuzzy. It inspires us. The music is pleasant and dynamic.
But I HATE IT. It is egocentric, theologically anemic at best, and downright errant, heretical, or blasphemous at worst. Yet, because it is ingrained in our church culture, undiscerning people can be easily subjected to false doctrines.
So, I hate it; I hate that I love it.
This song rears its ugly head every few years. It was performed at the 9-11 memorial service a few years ago and then, a few years later, the world thrilled over it once again at the ungodly display of a man in Washington who thinks He is god, hosting another man (the Pope) from South America who thinks He is god, to bring about worldwide peace and love among heathens who don’t care about God. This song should never be sung in church.
LET THERE BE PEACE ON EARTH is a BAD hymn. It is liberation theology. It anticipates the glorious end of the earth when all people will live in love and drink Coca-Cola while they “teach the world to sing in perfect harmony.”
It deifies mankind. The premise of the song doesn’t begin with God; it begins with me. This heavenly peace on earth is achievable because, if every one of us would just dedicate ourselves to the goal, we could make it happen.
It smacks of universalism. I hate to break this to you but, contrary to the lyrics, God is NOT the father of all men, and we are NOT all brothers. God is the Father of His elect and Satan is the father and god of everyone else. So, as a Christian, as much as I might try, I cannot walk together in perfect harmony with unbelievers.
And what about this so-called peace? Is this peace really meant to be? What does that even mean? Who meant it to be? Was it God? If so, then why don’t we have it? Maybe God is powerless, and we have to do His work for Him. If we don’t do it, it won’t be done.
This song is classified as a Christmas song, perhaps because of the phrase “peace on earth.” But when the angel appeared to the Shepherds and declared “peace on earth; goodwill toward men,” he wasn’t just mouthing a mushy Hallmark sentiment. He was declaring that, with the advent of the Messiah (God’s goodwill toward men), we can now be at peace with God. That peace was achieved at Calvary; it is a done deal and that is evidenced by the fact that God doesn’t just kill us all but, instead, has provided a way for sinners to be reconciled to Him. And someday, Jesus Christ will return, take his throne, and rule over all the earth for 1000 years of peace. He will do it; we cannot. And no matter how hard He tries, neither can King Obama or any other world leader.
Lyrically, this is a lousy Christmas Carol and a terrible, unbiblical Christian hymn but other than that, it is a great musical composition. Please, can somebody write some better lyrics? Until then, let’s keep it out of our churches.
