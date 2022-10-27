Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte recently signed a proclamation declaring November as Family Court Awareness Month.
The proclamation came at the request of child safety advocate Heather Swift who addressed the county commission at its Sept. 26 meeting.
Swift, who said she is a survivor of domestic abuse, said the purpose of Family Court Awareness Month is to bring awareness to the serious child safety issues occurring on the courts.
“About three years ago I ended up in Family Court with a 6-week-old and a 2-year-old,” Swift told the commission. “What I didn’t know was that would be the hardest task I’ve ever done, and I’m still doing it. I had no idea that the courts are ruling consistently on parent equity instead of child safety. Very few child custody cases are actually disputed, factually speaking. More times than not it is a case that involves domestic abuse and child abuse that actually goes to court, and that’s the child’a last chance for safety.”
Family Court Fast Facts
In 2020 the number of children murdered nationwide by a separated or divorced parent was 758, but that increased to 811 in 2021, and as of the end of September stood at 864 for 2022.
One in 15 children are victims of child abuse, usually perpetrated by a family member or a parent.
Domestic violence often worsens after separation and divorce, and 60 percent of perpetrators who abuse their spouse will abuse their child.
Less than 2 percent of child abuse allegations in the courts are false.
A Family Court study by George Washington University found that abusive parents are more likely to seek sole custody than non-violent parents, and they are successful 70 percent of the time.
The proclamation
WHEREAS, the mission of the Family Court Awareness Month Committee (FCAMC) is to increase awareness on the importance of a family court system that prioritizes child safety and acts in the best interest of children, and;
WHEREAS, the mission at the FCAMC is fueled by the desire to create awareness and change in the family court system for the conservatively estimated, 58,000 children a year ordered into unsupervised contact with physically or sexually abusive parents, while honoring the hundreds of children who have been reported as murdered during visitation with a dangerous parent, and;
WHEREAS, the mission of the FCAMC is to increase awareness on the importance of empirically based education and training on domestic violence, childhood trauma, child sexual abuse, coercive control, post separation abuse for all professionals working on cases within the family court system, and;
WHEREAS, the mission of the FCAMC is to increase awareness on the importance of using scientifically valid, evidence-based, treatment programs and services that are proven in terms of safety, effectiveness, and therapeutic value, and;
WHEREAS, the mission at the FCAMC is to educate judges and other family court professionals on evidence-based, peer-reviewed research. Such research is a critical component to making decisions that are truly in the best interest of children. This research includes The Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Study (co-principal investigator: Vincent Felitti, Kaiser Permanente-CDC); Child Custody Evaluators’ Beliefs About Domestic Abuse Allegations (principal investigator: Daniel Saunders, University of Michigan, sponsored by the National Institute of Justice); and Child Custody Outcomes in Cases Involving Parental Alienation and Abuse Allegations (principal investigator: Joan S. Meier, GW Law School, sponsored by the National Institute of Justice),
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Mayor Mark DeWitte hereby declare the Month of NOVEMBER, to be FAMILY COURT AWARENESS MONTH.
AND FURTHER, I declare each succeeding month of NOVEMBER to be designated FAMILY COURT AWARENESS MONTH in Hawkins County.
Kayden’s Law
Kayden’s Law is a provision in the reauthorized Violence Against Women Act that took effect Oct. 1 at the federal level.
Swift noted that passing this legislation at the state level will bring $2.8 million in Federal Funds to Tennessee over a 4-5 year period, which will be used to help keep children safe when they are a part of a divorce or custody dispute where domestic violence and/or child abuse is suspected or has been alleged/charged.
This will be accomplished primarily by requiring education to those involved in process including:
1. Providing evidence-based ongoing training to judges and court personnel on family violence subject matter based in empirical data from scientific research, including: child sexual abuse, physical abuse, emotional abuse, coercive control, implicit and explicit bias, trauma, long and short-term impacts of domestic violence and child abuse on children, and victim and perpetrator behaviors.
2. Requiring that family courts consider the existence of protection from abuse orders when making custody determinations.