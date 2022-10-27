Why did you decide to run for this office?
For me it’s not about an office as much as an opportunity to serve a City I’ve grown up in and loved my entire life. I was born and raised in Church Hill, just a few feet from City Hall. I can remember as a kid I would hear the parades start in the shopping center to the sound of the band’s beating drums. I would run down the hill as fast as I could to Main Street to watch, gather candy and wave at all the people. My siblings and I would ride our bikes down Main Street after each parade with Oakwood bags on our handles, gathering the candy no one could catch. I spent countless hours playing on the playgrounds in Church Hill, riding my bike on its streets and in the shopping center, visiting Patsy’s Bakery, playing sports and so many more memorable things! So running for this office wasn’t really something that I saw as a position as much as a role of service to make sure my five children and the other children of our City get to grow up with those same types of memories in their hometown. Without competent, guided and focused people in these seats, that chance will slowly go away just like it has in many other surrounding cities and communities.
Share your education and employment background and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I am an incumbent Alderman, and this will be my second term when elected. I’ve loved the last four years, and I look forward to the next four or more! As I stated previously, I grew up in Church Hill and attended its schools off and on, but my dad was in the church ministry, so we also Homeschooled and attended local Christian Schools in the area as he served. I graduated in 2002 as a homeschooled student while working a full time job in sales. I’ve mostly been in sales and sales management my entire life, but for the last almost 15 years, I have been a practicing Real Estate Broker and a Licensed General Contractor the last two. Both my companies are located here in Church Hill on Main Street.
If you are elected, what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your (Second) term of office?
When elected, my goals will remain the same in their foundation and that’s to continue to listen and be a voice for the City of Church Hill and its citizens. I know our City has great people and great employees, and I want to continue to drive and push toward making that even better. I’d love to see our Personnel have a more structured environment with written job descriptions, goals and ways to achieve more sense of ownership and pride in their positions. I want our citizens to continue to become more involved and have more to be involved in by offering more community centered events and ways they can contribute. Everyone has a desire to help in some way if we just give them the opportunity.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I don’t think it’s about being the best candidate. There will always be someone better. I think it’s about being a candidate who’s willing to serve those who elect him. That’s what this position is for. It’s not a title or a button we pin on our chest to be proud. It’s about the people. The qualification comes from simply being willing to do just that and by realizing that this City, no matter how someone may see it, has to be run like any other successful business. You have to know how to handle people, processes, procedures, money and so much more. It’s about knowing these things, recognizing when you don’t know them and being willing to learn.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
Vote your heart! Know who you’re voting for and what they stand for. Just like your preacher, boss or any other person in leadership that you may be willing to follow, you’re not going to agree with everything they say and do. What you can do is know the person and know their heart. My heart is for Church Hill and its people. If you don’t believe me, just ask!