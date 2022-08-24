The Of One Accord ministry’s Lunch Box program served a total of 1,793 meals to children this summer, 1,119 fewer meals less than were served last year.
Rita Jones, Director of the Community Nutrition Program for Of One Accord suggests that one reason for this is because, “Families with children move. What was a high participating neighborhood one year, turns out to be a low participating neighborhood the next year”.
Cathy Doerr, founder of the Lunch Box Program states, “We have some strategies in mind for next year to boost participation. One is, we intend to ask parents and guardians to register on our website so that we will know how many kids in a particular neighborhood are interested in eating on the Lunch Box bus.” Another strategy, according to Doerr, is to renovate the buses once again.
“When we started the program in 2006,” Doerr said “It was a novelty and kids and parents loved eating on the buses. But now our buses look tired and less appealing to families.”
Of One Accord’s goal is to transform the buses into “Rolling 50’s Diners” with checkered floors, colorful seats and walls, and lots of chrome! Doerr believes that this will encourage more kids to eat on the bus because it will be an inviting and comfortable atmosphere.
Of One Accord will be applying for grants over the next few months to help with these renovations and is seeking bids for the following: painting the outside of the buses; body work on one of the buses; moving air conditioning units from an older bus to one that is in use; reupholstering the seats in 2 buses; and painting the floors.
If you are interested in placing a bid for any of these jobs, please call the Shepherd’s Center at 423-272-4626 and ask for Cathy Doerr. All bids are due by August 30, 2022.
Also, Doerr is interested in interviewing and videotaping children who ate on the bus this year. If your child is interested in being a part of this video, please contact Doerr at the Shepherd’s Center.