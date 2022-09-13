GREENEVILLE – An upcoming presentation at Tusculum University will provide a firsthand account from a native Ukrainian about the needs of that country in the wake of Russia’s invasion and the relief efforts taking place there.
Yaro Hnatusko, co-founder and executive director of Restore Ukraine, will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in the Meen Center. During his lecture, he will discuss the invasion; share stories about Ukrainians who are fighting for their freedom, rights and life; and explore ways people can immediately help suffering families.
The talk is free.
Restore Ukraine has converted warehouses into shelters, utilized a corporate restaurant as a food bank and distributed food for displaced citizens of Ukraine. The organization has distributed more than 500,000 pounds of food supplies in the most bombed city of Ukraine.
“No Ukrainian family is safe in this war,” Hnatusko explains on his LinkedIn page. “Russian troops have been bombing civilian areas, including maternity homes, children’s hospitals and schools – all the places we think of as home. Restore Ukraine is the initiative to rebuild tens of cities and hundreds of communities for displaced Ukrainian families. We will bring comfort and love so that they don’t have to seek refuge ever again.”
Hnatusko was born and raised in Ukraine and is now pursuing a Master of Business Administration and is serving as a graduate assistant at East Tennessee State University. His efforts in Ukraine have been featured in local media outlets.
“We are proud of Yaro for his efforts with Ukraine’s residents and know he is making a difference during exceedingly trying circumstances,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “We encourage people to attend the lecture, hear Yaro’s story and discover how they can support the citizens of Ukraine. As part of our commitment to civic engagement, we are honored to provide this forum so our region can understand what is transpiring in Ukraine and take action.”