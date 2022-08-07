Pastors across our region and across the nation will chime in on the topic today, how do we break the feeling of guilt we experience? Pastors will say, they constantly run into people who feel guilty and condemned and can’t escape that feeling.
Some people do something intentional. They sin. Others did something unintentional. Others just got caught in circumstances.
Many of these feel they did something to break God’s trust in them and can never find a place of forgiveness and peace regardless of how they try.
The article today is from my personal journey to find freedom from guilt. I never seemed to make the wisest decisions or say the right things and was constantly condemned about it until I found the following solution in God’s Word that literally set me free of guilt and blame. Guilt isn’t just for criminals but seeks to make its victims of anyone who doesn’t understand these simple principles.
Paul says in Romans 8:1. “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.”
Paul is making a statement. When we come to Christ, we should not experience guilt. But many of us do. Paul understands this and continues that the answer is going to be a spiritual solution. We don’t find the answer from worldly wisdom, but it must come by looking to God. That is what is meant by walking after the Spirit.
We have to realize where condemnation comes from. There are two forces in the world at war for us, one to destroy us and then God through His son Jesus to offer us a way to be reconnected from our separation from God.
Guilt comes from the devil, the master of deception and temptation. Guilt can come from many directions. One is yielding to sin, but the other is simply judging yourself and every time you make a decision in life, you feel you have made a wrong decision which brings thoughts of failure and guilt. Some people just get caught in life. A husband leaves a wife for someone else and she is the one who feels condemned and blames herself. Let’s briefly look at how this works.
For those satan lures you to sin, he makes the carrot almost irresistible. I love the poem I learned growing up and I would encourage you to read it if you don’t know it. It’s entitled the Spider and the Fly written by Mary Howitt. Satan lures and lures us to break God’s laws and sin. He dresses the temptation up. He makes it look so attractive and one day, finally we break down and do whatever it was we were tempted to do.
Now the ole devil comes to us and whispers, see, now you’ve done it. Look at that? God can never forgive you now. The more we try to get away from the thoughts, the guilt, the shame, the more satan chains us to condemning thoughts and feelings.
We think, I’m so weak. How could I ever have done that? I’ll never be free of those thoughts. Some people actually go into depression because there seems to be no other means of escape.
But those of you who feel inadequate to begin with, satan comes to condemn you in every conversation, every decision you make. You can buy a used car from someone and it begins to give you trouble. You feel guilty. You plan a family outing and it rains and you are the one that feels guilty.
But let’s go back and look at the words of this scripture. There is no condemnation to someone who belongs to Christ. In other words, Christ never, ever condemns us. Our first step to freedom from guilt is to realize God never created us to carry guilt and it never comes from Him.
Let’s compare how God works to the way satan works to bring us guilt?
When Jesus went to heaven where he sits at God’s right hand, he sent his Holy Spirit to live his life through us as Christians. When Jesus was still at the Last Supper with his disciples, he tells them he has to go away so he could send the Comforter, the Holy Spirit. In John 16:8, Jesus says, and when he is come, (the Holy Spirit) he will reprove the world of sin. This simply means the job of the Holy Spirit when we do something wrong is to convict us. What does that mean?
The job of the Holy Spirit is to be there when we fail God or make a bad decision and shine a light on the sin so we see it and quickly go to God asking forgiveness and turning away from doing such things. That’s conviction. Jesus has already carried that sin and all sins on the cross at Calvary for Christians. The Holy Spirit simply show us the sin so we can deal with it.
In contrast, the devil will never let you get loose of the chains of guilt over your sin, wrong choices, or even just the art of blaming yourself for everything wrong in life. How do you deal with it and overcome it then? I’m glad you asked. You first make a decision you recognize you don’t want guilt any more and you are willing to both fight against its source and take action to find freedom.
You can quote the scripture Rom 8:1 and tell the devil to flee. You tell him that you will not take this condemnation any longer and you have wised up to him.
Initially you might have to do that over and over for a week or two, but when the devil figures you have wised up to his age old harassment, he will leave you and never come back with guilt in his satchel of weapons to make your life miserable. This is a Cliff Notes version of getting free from guilt and condemnation,
The good news, however is that breaking your chains and being forever free from condemnation is also real and obtainable.
For those few people are debilitated by this guilt and condemnation let me offer a couple of suggestions. The devil has been after you a long time. First find someone who can join with you and pray with you in faith for God to cut every chain that binds you to guilt and that you will find freedom.
Some folks will need to find a good church and ask the pastor to recommend a Christian Counselor who can guide you through these steps.
Ending today, the Bible says we are not suppose to carry guilt. No matter what the cause it comes from the devil. Take your steps to freedom in order to experience this joy filled life, God offers you through his son, Jesus.