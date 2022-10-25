There are three candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Surgoinsville mayoral seat including incumbent Merrell Graham, Alderman Warren Bishop, and Danny Lawson.
All three were asked the exact same questions in this candidate questionnaire.
Why did you decide to run for this office?
I have been a citizen of Surgoinsville for over 30 years and a loyal employee of the city. It is time for a change to move forward.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I have been employed by the city of Surgoinsville for over 30 years. The people know and trust me that I will do what is possible to move forward for the city.
If you are elected, what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
If elected I would like to improve or roads, have something more in our park for our children and bring more businesses here for growth.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
The citizens know me as a loyal and honest person and as an employee of the maintenance department for over 30 years. They know that I would do my best to make improvements to the best of my abilities.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
Because I am not a politician- I am a had working citizen of Surgoinsville and willing to do what it takes to make it better.