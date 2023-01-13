With the price of eggs in grocery stores having nearly doubled over the past year, Surgoinsville leaders are noticing a lot more residents keeping their own laying hens.
Mayor Merrell Graham told the Review he’s not opposed to residents keeping hens if it’s done properly.
Unfortunately some owners are allowing their chickens to run free, which is creating a nuisance in some parts of town, most notably the Friendly Town neighborhood behind the old country store.
Graham told the Review that with so many hens running loose he’s concerned that rooster could be a recipe for a major spike in Surgoinsville’s ferrel chicken population.
On Monday the Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 7-0 in favor the first reading of an ordinance regulating the keeping of domesticated hens for non-commercial production of eggs, education, companionship, or recreation.
“We’ve had a lot of complaints because a lot more people now have chickens than even a month ago,” Graham told the Review. “They’re all over Friendly Town. They’re running loose. Nobody’s got cages for them. We have to tighten up and do something.”
Graham added, “Right behind the old country store is a trailer park, and those people, according to what I understand, are the ones who have the chickens, and they don’t have cages for them. They just run everywhere. It’s not just there. There are other places.”
City Attorney Joe May presented the proposed ordinance to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday based on regulations adopted by other communities.
One of the main new regulations is requiring chicken owners to obtain a $25 annual city permit. To acquire that permit the owner must have their chicken coop inspected by the building inspector to confirm it meets regulations.
No permit is needed if the property is zoned for agricultural uses.
The ordinance also sets a restriction on the number of hens allowed on property unless they are more than five acres or zones for agriculture.
A maximum of two hens are allowed on property 5,009 square feet or less; a maximum of four hens are allowed on a parcel between 5,010 and 10,236 square feet; and a maximum of six hens are allowed on a parcel 10,237 square feet and more.
Other aspects of the ordinance regulate chicken enclosures; sanitation and humane treatment; permit applications; and denial suspensions or revocations of permits.
“A couple of years ago there was one residence in the town, that I was aware of, that had chickens,” Graham said. “Of course, with eggs as high as they are, if you have your own chickens you wont need to buy any eggs. The main purpose of the ordinance is to keep the flock from multiplying. In Friendly Town, if there’s a rooster among them, they’ll run wild.”
You can acquire a copy of the proposed chicken ordinance at Surgoinsville City Hall during business hours. It will be on the agenda for final approval at the Feb. 12 BMA meeting.