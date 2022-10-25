There are three candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Surgoinsville mayoral seat including incumbent Merrell Graham, Alderman Warren Bishop, and Danny Lawson.
All three were asked the exact same questions in this candidate questionnaire.
Why did you decide to run for this office?
I have served the town in many ways for several years, and I have watched the town become very successful. As Mayor, I believe I have contributed to this success. I am running for re-election because I know I can help the town improve in every aspect.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Science from ETSU and an Associate of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Walters State Community College. I have worked for the Hawkins County Sheriff's Department, served eight years as Chief of Police in Surgoinsville and 22 years with the Tennessee Valley Authority Police Department. For part of my time with TVA Police, I served as a Public Safety Officer, which required being certified as an Emergency Medical Technician, a fire fighter, and of course a police officer. I have also been elected to and served two terms as an alderman and two terms as mayor of Surgoinsville.
If you are elected, what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
The town is now more financially sound than it has been in a long time, and this has given us an opportunity to upgrade the town in several areas. The projects I would like to see completed are extending sewer service to the four lane highway, improvement to the Creekside park, adding more police officers, widening and repaving Creek Road, and upgrades to vehicles and equipment. Another area of town that needs improvements are the streets in Stewart Landing. Considering the direction the town is now going in, I believe we will be able to address this important issue in the near future, and there are other streets in town that will be improved soon.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I have served the town for 16 years as an elected official, and the citizens here have approved the work I have done and the decisions I have made while solving problems and moving the town forward.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
My experience, education, and record as a leader for the town speak highly to voters, and I am sure they will conclude that it is not time to make a change.