After seeing a Facebook post about a similar ministry in Knoxville, Cris Griffin brought the idea for the Rogersville Laundry Ministry to the First Christian Church Women’s Ministry in 2016.
Their first laundry night was on Aug. 16 of that year. With $50 the first laundry night was held at West Rogersville Coin Laundry. That first night a few people received much needed help with the expense of doing their laundry.
Griffin said that the idea was to provide detergent and dryer sheets as well as money to help financially-strapped people get their laundry done. The ministry provides up to $10 per family to be used in the washers and dryers.
First Christian Church started the Laundry Ministry. Soon other churches, businesses and individuals joined in. Now the laundry ministry sets up each Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at two Rogersville locations, West Rogersville Coin Laundry at 850 Locust Street; and Dirty Dudz at the corner of E. Main Street and Warrior Street.
Ministry teams go to each location to distribute the supplies and quarters to the people who use the service.
Both locations are often crowded. The ministry spends around $500 each week, helping around 50 families. When clients sign in, they are asked how many people are in their household and if they have any prayer requests.
“On Feb. 16 we served a record 143 people,” Griffin said. “The laundry ministry is much needed. $10 may not seem like a lot but with the cost of everything, every little bit helps. They can use that $10 they save on laundry for something else; groceries, gas, or medicine.”
Randy Overdorf is the preacher at First Christian Church. He recently became more involved with the Rogersville Laundry Ministry. He helps with getting supplies to and from the volunteers each Thursday.
“In 2023 so far, we are averaging 112 people served each week,” Overdorf said. “It’s filling a local need.”
While First Christian Church started the laundry ministry and still helps administer it, many others have joined in to help.
Overdorf noted, “The Rogersville Laundry Ministry is truly a community ministry.”
While the ministry is a diverse group helping those less fortunate in the community, the need is growing faster than funding.
“We’re in need of people contributing; money, supplies and time. Churches, businesses or individuals can contribute,” Overdorf said. “Donations are tax deductible.”
Griffin added, “Money is tight for charitable organizations. We used to get donations from organizations whose funding has been cut, there were some grants that provided support and those aren’t available now.”
The Rogersville Laundry Ministry encourages those who would like to become involved to contact them through The Rogersville Laundry Ministry Facebook page, or call Cris Griffin at (423) 754-0818.
“We need people to donate cash or supplies, volunteer and pray,” Griffin said.