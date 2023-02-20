The Mount Carmel Public Library hosted an informational meeting last week for the public on the future of Hawkins County’s new Isaiah 117 House to be built in the Carters Valley community.
The new house will be built on one acre off of Carters Valley Road.
Last year the Hawkins County Commission agreed to award Isaiah 117 House $300,000 from the county’s $1.6 million “Baby Doe” state opioid lawsuit settlement.
Project coordinator Alison Osborne reported that another $50,000 for the Hawkins County project was made available through fundraisers.
The Feb. 16 meeting at the Mount Carmel Library was held for the purpose of educating the public on the future plans for the newest Isaiah 117 House. Alison Osborne, Expansion Coordinator, was the keynote speaker.
“We are here to spread awareness of Isaiah 117 Houses as well as to update the public of our current land purchase and future plans,” she explained.
Also on display were the architect’s drawings for the house.
“We are waiting on 4 permits to begin,” Osborne told the group.
Warm comforting environment
Isaiah 117 houses provide a warm, safe environment for children awaiting foster care placement. Instead of waiting in a social worker’s office the children have a temporary home.
Sometimes they come with nothing but the clothing on their backs. At Isaiah 117 Houses, the children’s immediate needs are met in a warm, comforting environment, hopefully decreasing their fears. Along with a social worker present from DCS, each house also has volunteers who are trained to comfort the children while assessing their immediate needs.
The new Hawkins County house will feature a main floor with a basement. It will have two bedrooms and an office for social workers. There will be three bathrooms, a living room, kitchen, and a playroom. Upon arrival, the children can go down to the basement and pick out their clothing if needed.
“They often show up in emergency situations with nothing,” said Osborne. “We will have the house fully furnished and ready to live in complete with toys and clothing. This house will be able to host a large family of siblings so they can stay together. We are so grateful for the support we have received.”
Breaking ground March 12
The groundbreaking celebration will take place on March 12 at 3 p.m. The exact location the new Isaiah House isn’t being widely advertised, but anyone interested in attending the groundbreaking can contact Osborne at (423) 518-3760 for more information.
Local author and Isaiah 117 House supporter Bonnie Boyles also attended the Feb. 16 meeting.
“It is a Godsend that so many people are backing this project,” said Boyles, who dedicated her last book to Isaiah 117 House. “We have hired a general contractor but we are also looking for other contractors to volunteer services. Every penny saved by volunteers is more money for the children.”
Osborne added, “We are so proud to see other states following Tennessee with new Isaiah 117 Houses now in 9 states. We are all under one non-profit organization that began right here in Tennessee.”
There is a contractors dinner planned for Feb. 28. Any contractors interested in volunteering are welcome, and can contact Osborne at the above number. The new Isaiah 117 House is expected to be completed by 2024.