If you enter the Camp Hope Corn Maze you better have about 45 minutes to spare because you might be utilizing all of 1.5 miles of trails to find your way out.
At least the maze isn’t haunted. Or so they say.
Camp Hope, which is located in the New Canton community near Church Hill, will host its first ever Corn Maze and Fall Festival on Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 14-15 through Nov. 4-5.
It’s a fundraiser intended to help increase the number of children Camp Hope serves with free camp each summer.
For a donation of $10 per person you can enjoy the 6 acre corn maze, bouncy houses, pumpkin painting, archery, hayrides, and GAGA (which is a game the kids can explain to you).
For an additional $10 you can ride the half-mile zipline or the giant swing.
For an additional $5 there will be horseback rides on Saturdays only from noon to 6 p.m.
Friday hours are 4-9 p.m., and Saturday hours are noon to 9 p.m. Food and drinks for sale.
”It’s pretty easy to get lost”
Camp Hope director Kraig Otto said he and his staff began mowing the maze when the corn was just sprouting. Now the corn is about eight feet high, and Otto gets lost while mowing the maze.
“It’s pretty easy to get lost,” Otto said. “It’s about a six acre corn field, which doesn’t sound real big, but I promise you will have a challenge ahead of you if you come out and try to experience it. There’s roughly a mile and a half of maze inside the six acres, and I can tell you from experience — I’ve been lost on the lawn mower in there. When you’re walking it’s going to be a challenge. It’ll be fun for the whole family.”
There are what Otto describes as “emergency exits” for anyone who isn’t up to the challenge.
“We’ve timed it, and most people take an average of 30-45 minutes,” Otto said.
Otto said there won’t be any “haunted” Halloween aspects to the corn maze or fall festival in general. That might be an element added next year, but for this year they wanted it to be a wholesome, family friendly event.
“We’re going to have pumpkins, we’re going to have your typical fall festival type activities and fun things to do,” Otto said.
”We want to expand”
All proceeds benefit Camp Hope, which is located at 1069 Old Union Road. The easiest way to get there is to take New Canton Road north from Highway 11-W on the far west end of Church Hill. Turn right on Old Union Road, and you can’t miss the Camp Hope entrance.
Every year Camp Hope hosts seven camps for about 100 children each. Earlier this year when online signups were announced, within 48 hours they had 940 children signed up for 700 slots, which put 240 on the waiting list.
“We want to expand and let more campers come in and experience camp,” Otto said. “To do that we need some extra funding to build more cabins, expand the mess hall. We’re always looking for better ways to serve our community.”
Otto added, “Obviously that costs us money. We feed roughly 100 kids a week three meals per day. We are a completely volunteer and donation based organization. We don’t have any paid administrative staff. Everything we do here is free to the kids and free to the community. But to continue providing those free camps does take funding.”
Otto said he’s hoping people will come out to the corn maze, have a good time, and help support Camp Hope so they can continue their mission to provide free camp for Hawkins County children.
He added, “Our desire here is to be a ministry and service to Hawkins County. Camp Hope has been here for 10 years now, and we’re always looking for new ways to provide a safe and enjoyable place for families to come out, have a good time, and just experience, and fellowship, and love one another.”