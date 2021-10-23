With approval of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster doses, the Northeast Regional Health Office is offering booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to certain populations effective immediately at the local health departments in the region.
Health departments offering the boosters in the region include Hawkins-Church Hill, Hawkins-Rogersville, Carter, Greene, Hancock, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington Counties.
Individuals can register for Moderna or Pfizer booster dose appointments by signing up on https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/availability/ or by calling their local health department Monday through Friday between 8:00 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. Locations for vaccine vary and will be noted during registration. Walk-in options are also available at all Northeast regional health departments.
Local health Department Phone Numbers
Carter County: 423-543-2521
Greene County: 423-798-1749
Hancock County: 423-733-2228
Hawkins-Rogersville: 423-272-7641
Hawkins-Church Hill: 423-357-5341
Johnson County: 423-727-9731
Unicoi County: 423-743-9103
Washington County: 423-975-2200
A booster of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can be administered for individuals who received the Moderna or Pfizer series at least 6 months ago and meet these criteria:
People 65 years and older
Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
Individuals who are 18 years and older and received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a booster dose is recommended at two or more months after the initial vaccine.
Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. More information on the CDC’s recommendation for a booster dose is available online at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
COVID-19 vaccines are available throughout the region and state. To check for vaccination sites and hours, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/