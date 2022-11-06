Elections were decided for much of the country’s history by who was allowed to vote, rather than turnout. Not anymore.
Most African and Native Americans, women and men between the ages of 18-21 were once barred from the ballot box. That represented an overwhelming majority of adult citizens. These days, all of those Americans have the right to vote. Elections are instead too often determined by who shows up.
The number of people casting ballots fell by 10% along in the three decades between 1968-98, with a little more than 51% participating in presidential elections and less than 40% taking part in mid-term contests.
Those numbers have risen some since, but more than 40% of the American electorate still stays home — a figure that’s about twice as high as countries without mandatory voting like Denmark, New Zealand, South Korea or Sweden.
But who are these non-voters, and why don’t they participate? The Knight Foundation’s sweeping 100 Million Project sought to answer those questions in 2020, surveying more than 13,000 non-voters across the country. For the purposes of their research, Knight defined a nonvoter as any eligible adult aged 25 or older who’d voted in one federal election or none since 2008. Knight fol-lowed up their polling by conducting focus groups with thousands of respondents in order to hold more in-depth conversations.
They found that nonvoters’ party preferences tend to reflect the general electorate: 33% said they support Democrats, 30% backed Republicans and 18% favored third-party candidacies. Breaking the numbers down further, the average nonvoter was a nonreligious, white married woman between the ages of 56-73 with a full time job making less than $50,000 a year.
This composite non-voter considers herself a moderate, and most often doesn’t vote because she simply doesn’t like either candidate. At the same time, the internet and cable TV age has created confusion with these nonvoters. Nearly half of them told Knight that an overabundance of information has made it more difficult to determine what’s important — or even true.
Yet these nonvoters represent a huge block of influence, if they’d become engaged with the process: Some 77% of these composite nonvoters were actually registered to vote — they just didn’t exercise that right.