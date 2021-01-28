Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Department hosted a ZOOM fire training panel discussion Tuesday, January 26 from 6 pm until 7:45 pm with participants from Maryland, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The panel discussion focused on the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) and the importance of collecting and utilizing fire data. Chief Tom Wright of Greenwood, SC, developer of the National Fire Data System, opened the discussion detailing the history of the National Fire Data Center. Chief Wright showed photographs of major high life loss fires in Covington, KY and Las Vegas, NV and discussed the changes in fire data collection as a result of fire investigations and data analysis.
Ken Farmer, Section Chief, Education and Training Partnerships, National Fire Academy, and former Director, North Carolina Fire Commission and Chief Fuquay-Varina Fire Department related the role of development and implementation of NFIRS at the state level.
Marion Long of Chesterfield County, VA, Fire Programs Specialist, NFIRS, of the United States Fire Administration (USFA) in Emmitsburg, MD with more than forty years in data analysis and collection elaborated on how fire departments can use data to tell their story and identify problem areas.
Former Oak Ridge Fire Chief Darryl Kerley of Knoxville, TN, shared how various fire departments in Tennessee analyzed fire data that revealed the days and times the majority of fire incidents occurred in various communities which enabled them to increase fire response capabilities during high risk periods.
Ricky Brockman, of Odenton, MD, retired Deputy Director, Navy Fire & Emergency Services shared how the U. S. Navy and other Department of Defense agencies data mined fire incident reports to reduce fire loss, focus on high risk situations and develop public fire education programs.
Hawkins County participants included Mark Derrick, a Director with the Holston Electric Cooperative, Jaimie Miller, Hawkins County Emergency Management Director, Mount Carmel Fire Chief Jason Byington, Don Hiett, retired Assistant Fire Chief, Atlanta FD, and Bill Killen, Goshen Valley VFD Deputy Chief for Education and Training.
The next ZOOM fire training session will be on Virtual Fire Training on February 2, 2021. For additional information email Kirkbo65@charter.net