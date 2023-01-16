Area police officers and other First Responders were honored last Thursday morning at Cherokee High School with the annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Breakfast
The event coincides every year, give or take a day or two, with national Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, which was Monday, Jan. 9 this year.
The appreciation breakfast was originally organized by Cherokee front office secretary Susie Hilton in 2016. Initially the event was intended to thank police and first responders for all their hard work searching for, and recovering a third-grade child who’d been kidnapped the previous year.
Hilton said they decided to make the appreciation breakfast an annual event because the hard work, sacrifice and dedication exhibited by members of law enforcement and other First Responders is ongoing.
“We appreciate you all so very much, and we try to help you all as much as we can, and I enjoy doing it,” Hilton told officers Thursday.
Police were treated to their choice of biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, bacon, ham and pork tenderloin that was donated, prepared and served by Big H BBQ.
They also had pastries, drinks, coffee and juice donated by Bojangles, Food City, and Bakery Delights.
Members of the NJROTC greeted officers as they arrived at Cherokee and guided them to the library where the food was served.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson said it’s and honor to recognize local police and first responders every year.
“As a nation we see across the board every day where folks don’t have respect for law enforcement, and that’s played out in a lot of things that are going on in other states and other areas,” Hixson said. “We’re very fortunate to live in an area where we have mutual respect for one another. We work hand in hand with one another. This is one opportunity we have each year — and thanks to Susie for doing it — to share our respect, out admiration and our thanks, for not only what you do at the schools, but for our community and our state.”
Hixson added, “As long as we’re in place we will also have respect, and we will model respect for our law enforcement. This is one avenue we can take each and every year to show that. From the bottom of our hearts thank you.”
Cherokee senior Michael Graham gave the invocation before breakfast was served.
“We thank you so much for this loving community that you’ve given us, Lord, and we praise you for these men and women who sacrifice so much and put their lives on the line every day for us,” Graham prayed. “We thank you so much for them and we pray that you would keep them safe and allow them to be a light and an example of your love and your grace.”
Hilton organized more than just the breakfast Thursday morning. She also organized a rousing verse of “Happy Birthday” sung by a chorus of students and several others in attendance for Sheriff Ronnie Lawson.
“I’m going to jail,” Hilton joked after the song was finished.