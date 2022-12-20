Below you will find all of this year’s “Letters to Santa” from local children that were submitted to the Review:
Dear Santa,
How long does it take you to get here? I bet it is cold up there. Hope you’ve had a great year. I’m really excited for Christmas! Wonder what I’ll get for Christmas? I would really like a bigger room. I would also like one thousand dollars. Could you bring me those things? Christmas is my favorite!
Your friend,
Kinsley Johnson, age 7
Dear Santa,
How do you use the bathroom on the sleigh? I would love to meet you! This year for Christmas, I would like a drum kit because I have a good beat while drumming. Another thing is an X-box. I would like an X-box because it has cool games. The last thing I would like is a lego set because they’re fun to build. This is what I want for Christmas.
Your friend,
Harrison Keeton, age 8
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? I want a Harley Quinn outfit because I already have the dress. I want roller skates cause I want to learn how to skate. And I want a toy Rudolph because I have wanted one for a long time.
Your friend,
Raylin Self, age 7
Dear Santa,
What kind of cookies do you want? I would love to meet you! This year for Christmas, I would like a reborn baby doll because they are cute. Another thing is a mermaid tail because I am great at swimming. The last thing is Robux because I want to change my Roblox character. I hope you have a safe flight!
Your friend,
Macie McMillan, age 7
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you have a good day! This year for Christmas, I would like an Xbox because it is fun. Another thing is books so I can read. The last thing is a guitar because I can play with my dad. I hope you have a Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Tinley Compton, age 7
Dear Santa,
What time do you come? I would really like to catch you. This year for Christmas, I would like two more elves for my brother and sister. Another thing is a drone with a camera. The last thing is some cameras. I hope you and the reindeer have a good Christmas! Thanks! Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Jaxson Short, age 7
Dear Santa,
I would like to meet you. I would want to have a horse because I like riding horses. I would want to have a saddle-pad to put on the horse. I would want to have a saddle to ride the horse.
Your friend,
Abrie Cope, age 7
Dear Santa,
My name is Jada. Santa, I will love to meet you. For this year, I will like an X-box because I can play with friends. Another thing is a dirt bike because it goes fast. The last thing is a baby cat because they’re cute. I hope you have a good Christmas!
Your friend,
Jada Gillett, age 8
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I would love to meet you. This year for Christmas, I would like a VR because I am good at gaming. Another thing is three elves because I have none. The last thing is an X-box. I hope you have a good day.
Your friend,
Easton Blair, age 7
Dear Santa,
How do you fly? I would like to meet you. I would like a Magic Mixie because I love them and I could not get one. Another thing is new shoes because my shoes are dirty. Another thing is a new backpack because mine has a hole in it. I hope you have a good night.
Your friend,
Hannah, age 8
Dear Santa,
I hope you feel good. The first thing I want is a baby doll. The second thing I want is a make-up stand. The third thing is a phone. I hope you have a good day.
Your friend,
Jordan Good, age 7
Dear Santa,
How do you get here? This year for Christmas, I want football gloves because I’ll be able to catch good. Another thing is a X-box so I can play games. The last thing is Jenga because it is a fun game. Have fun!
Your friend,
Jaylin Welch, age 8
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a great year. I want to meet you. This year for Christmas, I would like a X-box because I like to play games. Another thing is a drone because I can share with my brother. The last thing is beyblades because I can verse my brother. How are the reindeer doing?
Your friend,
Axton Ryans, age 8
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I hope you all have been well. For Christmas, can I please have a small puppy? I would love to play with her. I hope you have a safe trip!
Your friend,
Kalie Ferguson, age 7
Dear Santa,
Are you ok for me? I hope you’re having a great day. One item is PS5 so I can play Fortnite. Item two is toys so I can have fun. Item three is an iPhone so I can play games. I hope you have a safe flight.
Your friend,
Azzy Gonzalez, age 8
Dear Santa,
I want a playdough set, earrings, dresses, and a Hammock swing.
Abigail, age 5
RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I want a Transformer.
Levi, age 5
RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I want an orange fishing pole and money.
Jace, age 5
RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I want a Mermaid Elsa Doll, a laptop, a skateboard, and a color changing doll. I love you.
Lilliana, age 5
RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. I want Gabby Dollhouse, Gabby Kitchen, Barbies, and stickers.
Leighton, age 5
RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I want a train toy, a red robot, a little toy gun. I would love some candy, and a new iPad to play on. Dinosaur toys and Spiderman, Batman, Superman, Playdough, and a singing machine.
Kayson, age 4
RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I want make-up and Barbies. I will leave you milk and cookies. I will leave carrots for the reindeers. I love you, Santa!
Rylee, age 5
RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I want JoJo dolls and a big Elsa doll. Also, a Lego set and Tiana dress –up clothes.
Mary Claire, age 4
RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I want an ice cream truck and two baby bunkbeds. I want a pretend puppy. I have been really good. Make sure to feed the reindeer.
Aubree, age 4
RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I want a JoJo toy, JoJo bath bomb, a big Elsa doll, pretty Elsa clothes with a long skirt, peach bath bomb, a JoJo blanket and a JoJo costume.
Chloe, age 4
RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is a Sonic Remote Control Car.
Hendrix, age 4
RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I want a pink bike, a horse toy, a Barbie doll car, Barbie house, books and make-up.
Jaylyn, age 4
RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I would like a new pair of Sky sunglasses, a dollhouse like Gabby’s Dollhouse, a punching bag, and a new tablet. I promise to be very nice. I don’t want a lump of coal. I love you and will leave you a big glass of milk and a huge plate of cookies.
Kylie, age 4
RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I want a baby doll, lol, Sticky Hand, candy, dress, and a purse. Thank You, Santa!
Natasha, age 4
RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I want a Mario Game and toys.
Vincent, age 4
RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good boy this year.. I would like to have some Hot Wheels and some Tech Deck finger skateboards..
PS: I will be leaving you some milk and cookies and also some reindeer food...
From, Dean Reed
Dear Santa,
Thanks for sending us our elf back this year.. I have been a really good boy all year.. I would like to have The Last of US Part 2 for PS4 and some Tech Deck finger skateboards..
PS: I will sprinkle some reindeer food in our yard and leave some milk and cookies :) :) :)
From, Ethan Reed
Dear Santa,
I would like some dinosaurs, godzilla, and Mario Kart. I would also like Jurassic Park lego sets and a monster truck lego set.
From Ryker Ellis, age 5
RCS Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I’ve been very good this year. I want a Power Wheels car. I also would like to have a Barbie Dream house for my room. Thank you so much Santa!
Love, Gabrielle Chavez
Dear Santa,
I’ve been very good this year! I want a robot and legos to build towers with. Thank you much Santa!
Love, Bryson Reed
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year Santa. I would like to have remote control cars and race tracks for my Hot Wheels cars. Thank you so much Santa!
Love, Parker Drinnon
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like to have a ballerina outfit and a jewelry box with a dancing ballerina inside. Thank you so much Santa!
Love, Emarra Lopez
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like to have pit viper toys and a Nintendo Switch. I would also like to have new Hey Dude shoes. Thank you Santa!
Love, Langston Justice
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like to have Venom toys. I would also like to have a BB gun. Thank you Santa!
Love, Hiram Brown
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like to have a BB gun and new bicycle. I would laso like to have a Hot Wheels track. Thank you Santa!
Love, Gavin Hawk
Dear Santa,
I have been pretty good this year. I would like to have a rocket launcher, chainsaw, and skateboard. I also want some Hot Wheel cars that are gold. Thank you so much Santa!
Love, Malden Hutchison
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year Santa. I would like to have a Nerf gun, Hot Wheel cars, and a Hot Wheels track to race my new cars! Thank you so much Santa!
Love, Jaxon Justice
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I would like to have a Nintendo Switch, Minecraft games, and Pokemon toys. I would also like to have a new puppy like Teddy and a new kitten too! Thank you so much Santa!
Love, Avery Sutton
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I would like to have a new RC car and Batbot toy to play with. Thank you so much Santa.
Love, Charlie Hall
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! Can I please have a new sled for the snow. I would also like to have princess clothes to dress up in. I would also like to have a Gabby’s dollhouse. Thank you so much Santa.
Love, Allison Dill
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year Santa. Would you please bring me a new dollhouse and a emoji pillow. I also want a new tv for my room. Thanks so much Santa.
Love, Phoebe Harris
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. Could you please bring me a toy dog and emoji pillow? I would also like to have some new keychains for my backpack. Thank you so much Santa!
Love, Gianna Vitale
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year Santa. I would like to have some new unicorn toys. I would also like to have some new purple shirts with unicorns on them. Thank you so much Santa!
Love, Allie Spears
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good Christmas. I hope your reindeer are good. How is your wife? I want a hoverbud and other stuff.
Love, Jace Maultbay age 9
Dear Santa,
I am so excited for christmas. How are you all? On Christmas break I am going to Kentucky to see my grandpa and go to Evansville to see Gailard Rod We are getting pillows made that has Zander 11 Zaylie 9 and my cousins for my grandpa for Christmas then coming home for Christmas day.
Love, Zaylie Allen age 9
Dear Santa.
I’m so excited for Christmas. I was also wanting to know how you are doing and Mrs Claus and the elves are doing. Just so you know I’m doing great. I hope you are doing great which you probably are and I love you very much so here is a few things I want for Christmas. Squishmellows, Adoorables, Bath and Body Works cards, Lip gloss, And that’s it
Love, Adaliegh Woods age 9
Dear Santa,
I want a lot of Pokemon and a phone and a ski mask. How are you doing? Are you good?
Merry christmas,
Kayden Luster age 9
Dear Santa,
Can get Something for me and my dad to together. For my dads disk fixed in his back.
Love, Leo Al Corbin age 9
Dear Santa,
I want a yo yo, nintendo switch games, ski mask. That is all i want.
Love, Tristan Shively age 9
Dear Santa,
I would like a stufty and stickers.
Love, Korra Cowan age 9
Dear Santa Claus,
How is it at the North Pole? I wish that I can make me and my family happy.
Love, Saylor Amyx age 9
Dear Santa,
Mjoutfit piano cr7outfit microphone guitar puppy nothpole it is raining is fun
Love, Rylynn Reeves age 9
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? I want a toy car and 500 dollars
Love, Braxton Ray age 9
Dear Santa,
Hi its me! I already told you what I want so let’s talk. How have you been? How are the reindeer? How is your wife? Goodbye love you!
Phin Hill age 9
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good Christmas! How is the reindeer? How is Mrs. Claus? I want bb gun and orby gun And a lamborghini and jordans and ski mask.
Love, Aden Russell age 10
Hi Santa!
My name is Aliya i want a baby elf and a tv. I don’t care if you get me anything else. How is Misses Claus and the reindeer?
from Aliya Christian Age 9
Dear Santa,
I want a truck for Christmas.
Love, Avery (age 5)
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa! I would like some toys for Christmas. I want just one unicorn toy.
Love, Brooklyn (age 5)
Dear Santa,
My name is Matthew. I love you! The first thing that I want is an electric Nerf gun. I have always wanted an electric Nerf gun. Also, maybe a normal Nerf gun.
Love, Matthew (age 6)
Dear Santa,
I like Christmas. I want a snake Bakugan. I also want a stuffed animal of a wolf. I want a blue, glitter pen to write with. I like your sleigh.
Love, Connor (age 5)
Dear Santa,
I like farming. I like tractors. I like pickup trucks and loaders. I would like to get these for Christmas. I like your sleigh. I would like a toy motorcycle and I want a toy Bakugan.
Love, Noah (age 5)
Dear Santa,
I want some Legos. I would like a Christmas pen to write with and a notebook. I like your sleigh. Plus, I want a Minecraft game for the Nintendo Switch.
Love Henry (age 6)
Dear Santa,
This is Lily. I want a good Christmas for everybody and for everybody to have a great year.
Love, Lily (age 5)
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie doll for Christmas. I also want a stuffed animal.
Love, Daisey (age 5)
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. I want a snake robot for Christmas. You are the best Santa.
Love, Santa (age 6)
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. You are silly. I want to wish you a Merry Christmas. I want a toy snake for Christmas and an LOL dollhouse.
Love, Finley (age 5)
Dear Santa,
I want a Paw Patrol remote control car. I want a Blipie. I want a Magna-Tiles set.
Love, Ezra (age 5)
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas ho ho ho! I would like to ask for baby dolls, presents and toys.
Love, Kylia
Dear Santa,
I want a dinosaur for Christmas and a remote-control monster truck. I want a pen to write with. The pen is red with sprinkles and has a cap. I also like alot of walkie talkies for all of my friends and brothers.
Love, Riley
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old. I have been good a little bit of the time. I want Hot Wheels cars for Christmas. I want two monster truck Hot Wheels with remote controls. I also want a green dinosaur.
Love, Elmer.
Dear Santa,
I want a one big, green monster truck for Christmas. I also want a blue dinosaur. I have been good this year.
Love, Karter
Dear Santa,
I want Star Wars: Battlefront 3 for Christmas. I like the octopus Hot Wheels that squirts water too! I also want a special green and blue tablet.
Love, Malachi
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control truck that I can sit in and drive. I also want a drone and an RC race car. I want an enormous race car and a robot.
Love, Oliver
Dear Santa
I’ve been a little bit good. I want a Beyblades collection. I want a KO battle attack game. I would like John Cena and Roman Reigns wrestling figures.
Love, Xander
Dear Santa.
I am 7 years old. I’m too scared to tell you about my behavior. I want an iPhone 14, new headphones, and a XBox for Christmas. I want an alien vs. human game.
Love, Shelton
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old. I want a Magic Mixie Cauldron for Christmas so I can make a little stuffie. I want a Barbie doll too.
Love, Kenya
Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I’ve been good this year. I want a Tamagotchi pet and a Nintendo Switch for Christmas.
Love, Kennedy
Dear Santa,
I am Rinlee. I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a Magic Mixie Crystal Ball, a Barbie doll, and a Barbie dollhouse. Please bring my brother Roman something he can shake and it makes noise.
Love, Rinlee
Dear Santa,
I want a Jack-in-the-Box monster for Christmas. I want a Paw Patrol headquarters playset too.
Love, Uriah
Dear Santa,
I want a big baby doll, PlayDoh, a coloring book, and crayons. I am going to make you cookies.
Love, Mattie
Dear Santa,
I love you, Santa. Please don’t pass my house on Christmas. I want a huge bean bag and a NERF blaster.
Love, Lucas
Dear Santa,
My name is Elijah and my teacher’s name is Mrs. Clevenger. I am excited for Christmas. All I want for Christmas is a 3D headset, PS4, and another Nintendo Switch. I would also like my own gaming set.
Love, Elijah (age 9)
Dear Santa,
My name is Nada Elkammash. I want for Christmas is 800,000,000 Robux and I want ipad. My favorite food is egg rolls. What is your favorite food? My favorite animal is dogs. What is your favorite animal? What is your favorite restaurant? I speak two languages: Arabic and English. What languages do you speak? Merry Christmas!
Love, Nada (age 9)
Dear Santa,
My name is Brayson. This is what I want for Christmas: a bigger snake cage and a ps5.
Love, Brayson (age 10)
Dear Santa,
My name is Ethan Reed. First, I have been good this year. Next, I leave you cookies out every year. Then, I want the last of us 2. Finally, an RC car, pokemon, a Tennessee blanket, a Tennessee jacket, vbucks for Fortnite. In conclusion, this is what I want for Christmas.
Love, Ethan (age 10)
Dear Santa,
My name is Abby Thacker and I have been good this year. So I want some clothes. I need some new shoes. Next, I want a pet bunny and I also want a new blanket. Last, I need some new perfume. This is what I want for Christmas.
Love, Abby Thacker (age 11)
Dear Santa,
My name Trevor Rhea. How do parents know you and we don’t? I want a fitbit watch. Merry Christmas.
From, Trevor Rhea (age 9)
Dear Santa,
My name is Logan Hopkins, but I am sure you already knew that. Stuff is good at school and home, but I have a question. Why haven’t our elves come yet? We have our tree up. We have our village up, we got the tree decorated. If our elves are there then they got some good hiding spots. Please know this is what I want: a PS4, electric guitar, a headset, a coloring set with charcoal pencils, and a fitbit. That’s all I want from you.
Love, Logan (age 9)
Dear Santa,
My name is Bella Johnson. For Christmas, I would like squish mallows to snuggle with at night. Also, I would like Mini surprises to collect and play with when I’m bored. Then, I would like some bath bombs to play with in the bath tub. Lastly, I would love a blueberry slime liker because they’re good. Merry Christmas.
Love Bella (age 10)
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would want my grandparents to come over to my house for Christmas. They are in California and Tennessee is really far away. I want to see them. I haven’t seen them for months. I hope they can come over.
Love, Mason (age 9)
Dear Santa,
My name is Addison Jones. I loved when you said my name at the parade. The only thing I want for Christmas is my family to be happy. Also I want an ipad. Thank you and Merry Christmas. You don’t have to get anything.
Love, Addison (age 9)
Dear Santa,
My name is Ashley Nelson. I am excited for Christmas. I am asking you for a few things. Here are a few things about me before I tell you what I want. go to Rogersville City School. My fav color is blue. Here is what I wish for: a baby puppy, it is called a golden retriever, an airpod case cow print that says my name, some clothes, and an apple watch. Those are all the things I would want for Christmas. Please and thank you. MERRY CHRISTMAS
LOVE, ASHLEY (age 10)
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a four wheeler, a dirt bike, v-bucks, a puppy, a pc, a monitor, 2 small speakers, new shoes, some crocs, a mountain bike, a signed football jersey size 10-12, and a dirtbike helmet.
Love, Easton (age 9)
Dear Santa,
My name is Gentry Thacker. I’m 10 years old and for Christmas I would like to have a xbox series, kickboxer, and tech deck.
Love, Gentry (age 10)
Dear Santa,
My name is Kathryn Lin. I like seafood so much. Do you like seafood? I love the color white. What is your favorite color? Next, I speak 2 languages. First Chinese and then English. Do you speak 2 languages or more languages? Also, my favorite restaurant is Olive Garden. What is your favorite restaurant? When it is Christmas I want a new necklace or bracelet and 3 Junie B Jones books. My favorite season is winter because there is snow and I like it when it snows. What is your favorite season?
Love, Kathryn (age 9)
Dear Santa,
My name is Isaiah. How do you get in my chimney when it is blocked off? I would like for Christmas the game scrap mechanic, a gokart, and a pokemon binder. MERRY CHRISTMAS, Santa!
Love, Isaiah (age 10)
Dear Santa,
My name is Olivia. I am 10 years old. I don’t want a lot for Christmas. I want clothes, shoes, squishmellows, an apple pen, an apple watch, a kitten ,1 million dollars and a lot of stitch things.
Love, Olivia (age 10)
Dear Santa,
My name is Makenna. I go to Rogersville City School. Can I have some clothes and shoes? Can I have 3 squishmellows? I want makeup stuff and stuff from Bath and Body Works. In my stocking I want a slime licker and slim jims. Merry Christmas Santa and thank you!
Love, Makenna (age 10)
Dear Santa,
My name is Abigail Mendieta. For Christmas, I am hoping for a soccer ball please.
Love, Abigail (age 9)
Dear Santa,
My name is Lakyn. I have been ok this year. I want makeup for Christmas. I want clothes ,Nike Shoes, and I want an IPhone. I want a skin care fringe and I want some Air Forces, and a hamster.
Love, Lakyn (age 10)
Dear Santa,
My name is Chase. I was good this year. I miss my elf and thank you. I want a nintendo suitsh,pokemon gold pack,dragon ball z action figures goku black, first edition charizard,charmeleon,
Love, Chase (age 10)
Dear Santa,
Hi, my name is Kierra. I’m 9 years old. I’m in the middle of good and bad for this year. I want a Nintendo switch,box of lols,3 omg’s,gabbys doll house and the watch that I wanted at walmart, the new barbie camper,lnkoo marine projection lamp for kids,marine night lights starry projection lamp party.micro to go,real littles,poppets,real littles lockers,real littles backpacks,shopkins and nike shoes.
Love, Kierra (age 9)
Dear Santa,
I hope your year has been good. This is what I want for Christmas. I want a vr game and an airsoft gun and a pc and a lego set and a drone.
Love, Brailyn (age 11) Merry Christmas
Dear Santa,
My name is Avah Toney and this is my Christmas list. First, I want a tree hut body scrub. Then, I want cute christmas pjs and shein and fuzzy socks. After that, I want a mini fridge, skin care, preppy house shoes, new earrings, and a salt lamp. Next, I want LED lights, preppy pictures to put on my wall , fake ivy wall decor, and fake plants. Last but not least I want a wellboo white plaid comforter, preppy blue smiley face pillows, and preppy heishi bracelets. Finally, a wave makeup mirror. That’s all I want for Christmas. Thank you Santa. If you can’t get all of it that’s ok!
Love, Avah (age 10)
Dear Santa,
My name is Amelia Jones. I’m 10 years old. How is Mrs Claus? Here is my Christmas list I’ve been very good. I want a laptop,LOL studio,a doll house,XBOX 1,a robux pass(1,0000 robux),a nintendo switch, my very own VR,a FNAF hoodie, a LOLBIT mask,a FGTEEV book,deadpool merch,and Aphmau merch. Merry Christmas SANTA!
Love,Amelia (age 10)
Dear Santa,
My name is Jazlynn Hale and this is what I want for Christmas. I want some clothes from Shein and hair clips, fuzzy socks, some new Air Force 1s, some skin care, and preppy house shoes. Then I want LEDs, fake vines, and a white plaid comforter. Last, I want a ring holder for my room.
Love, Jazzy (age 10)
Dear Santa,
My name is Kyren Carl Joines. How are you doing? I want the video game Scarlet and Violet. I wonder how tired you are after delivering presents at night? I’ve been good.
From Kyren (age 9)
Dear Santa
My name is Rylee Mains. I live in Rogersville, TN. I have been good this Christmas. I just want art stuff and designing stuff. That’s all I want for Christmas.
Love, Rylee (age 10)
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Koralee. I’m in the middle. I’m good and bad, but sorry I backtalk to my mom. This year I want a cat because my cat has been gone for four months and an Ipad. How is Mrs. Clause doing? How many kids’ houses do you have to go to?
By: Koralee Myers (age 10)
Dear Santa,
My name is Ezekiel. I have been good this year for Christmas. I want comics, puppets and also LED lights for my gaming room, a vr headset, a spiderman statue for my room and a couple of baseball cards, also some tech decks about 6 of them. Last but not least I want Mario rabbids spark of hope.Thank you. Have an amazing day!
Love, Ezekiel (age 9)
Dear Santa,
My name is MaddyTackett. I hope you have a good year. This is what I want for Christmas:a new ipad case , new coles from Shien, new makeup, fuzzy socks, sugar scrub, and stuff from Bath And Body Works. The reason I am thankful for Christmas is because it is Jesus’ birthday and all the decorations.
Love Maddy (age 9), Merry Christmas
Dear Santa,
My name is Zoey. How are you at the North Pole? I have been good this year. I would like a seat for my hoverboard,and a extra large humugus squishmallow and can you give my mom something special for her. She has been amazing this year.
Love, Zoey (age 10)
Dear Santa,
This is Hudson Hayes. I have been good this year. This is my Christmas list for this year. I want a buckskin horse, and a saddle. I want to kill my first deer. I also want a four wheeler, some Ariat boots and jeans, a rib protector for football, a football net, and a Justin Jefferson jersey and Sauce Gardner jersey.
Love, Hudson (age 10)
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I’m Noah Byington. I don’t have a big list this year. All I want this year is Boots,Vr Headset,Telescope, Adidas clothes,and Kirby The Forgotten Land. That’s all I want for Christmas.
Merry Christmas, Noah (age 10)
Dear Santa,
I want a Horse, and another horse. I want to see Santa not to sit on his lap, to see him come down the chimney, to see the elf, I also want to take a picture with Patrick Mahomes. That’s all I want for Christmas.
Love, Maylee (age 10)
Dear Santa,
My name is Paisley Lawson. I have been good. My Christmas list for this year is a horse, saddle, to kill my first deer, a four wheeler, Hooey hoodie, Ariat boots and jeans, and a Hooey hat.
Love, Paisley (age 10)
Dear Santa
Are you and Miss C doing good? My name is Jordan and all I want are my cousins because they can make me happy. So I want them to come back to TN. So please make them come back. So please make them come back here. That’s all I want for my present. So please make them come back here please.
Love, Jordan Farmer (age 10)
Dear Santa,
I have been very nice. I want a green elf, dirt bike, and four wheeler.
Love, Caylan (age 10)
Dear Santa,
My name is Kyle Martin. I have been good. I want a nintendo switch, and an elf pet arctic fox for Christmas.
Love, Kyle Martin (age 10)
Dear Santa,
I want a apple watch for Christmas and a big candy bar for Christmas.
Love, Eli (age 8)
Dear Santa,
I want a necklace for my mom and I want a Stitch plush.
Love, Brylee (age 9)
Dear Santa,
I would like V-bucks and Pokemon cards. Please!!!!!!!!!!
Love, Jameson (age 8)
Dear Santa,
I want a PS5 for Christmas and some flowers for my mom’s grave.
Love, Dillon (age 10)
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a xbox and chocolate for my mom and for my dad some new work clothes.
Love, Rylan (age 8)
Dear Santa,
My Mom loves the Grinch and I don’t but could you get Grinch for her? Can I have a lot of Pokemon cards?
Love, Grayson (age 9)
Dear Santa,
I would like a good day.
Love, Riley (age 9)
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I’m wanting makeup and I’m wanting to get my mom something.
Love, Addy (age 8)
Dear Santa,
My name is Baylin and what I want for Christmas is an iPhone 14. Also can you get me a pearl bracelet for my memaw?
Love, Baylin (age 10)
Dear Santa,
I want a basketball hoop. I want a ornament for mom.
Love, McKenna (age 8)
Dear Santa,
I want the biggest thing for my daddy and nany and I want the biggest thing for Christmas.
Love, Nany, Daddy, Isaiah (age 9)
Dear Santa,
I wish I can have a boy elf, some new books. I wish I can have a gaming computer. I wish I can have a new Lego table.
Love, Logan (age 9)
Dear Santa,
I want a book of diary of the wimpy book. I want a candle for my mom. Merry Christmas.
Love, Bria (age 8)
Dear Santa,
Two things I want for Christmas is a pass for swimming, a amusement part, or a gym. And I want a book.
Love, Kuhlen (age 9)
Dear Santa,
I want to get my mom a stress toy and I want a phone that is normal but it flips.
Love, Miracle (age 9)
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I want the iPhone 14 pro max and I also want is a robodog and another elf.
Love, Tucker (age 9)
Dear Santa,
My name is Dixie. First I want to give my mom something. It is a necklace that says #1 mom. I want a basketball and I wish you safe travelling.
Love, Dixie (age 9)
Dear Santa,
I wish to have a robodog please and some friendship bracelets please.
Love, Serenity (age 8)
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is soft fluffy pants for my mom. For me I would like fidgets.
Love, Elise (age 8)
Dear Santa,
Can I have some drums for Christmas and a pair of shoes for my mom?
Love, Kyle (age 9)
Dear Santa,
I am Elizabeth Burchfield and I am 9 years old. I would like Squishmallows, a kitten, Barbie, Pokemon cards, and a trip to Dollywood.
Love, Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
I am Cyleigh Caldwell and I am 8 years old. I was very good on Friday. I cleaned my mamaw’s house. I helped my mom because she’s having my baby sister. I want a new skateboard, pom poms, and ribbons for my hair. I want a play baby phone and a soft pillow for my sister.
Love, Cyleigh
Dear Santa,
I am Mazie Case and I am 8 years old. I want a 3-D pen a coloring book, a big pop it, and a Dog Verses Squirrel toy from Walmart.
Love,Mazie
Dear Santa,
I am Colton Culbertson and I am 8 years old. I want all the Akedo series 1 to 3, a ninja costume, all the Pokemon cards and all the Yu-Gi-Oh cards, and I want to meet Collins Key.
Love, Colton
Dear Santa,
I am Bryson Fields and I am 9 years old. I want an Axoloti Squishmallow for Christmas.
Love, Bryson
Dear Santa,
I am Lola Greene and I am 9 years old. I want a doll, a toy dog, a toy Barbie dollhouse, 20 Barbies, and that’s all.
Love, Lola
Dear Santa,
I am Adella Linkous and I am 10 years old. I want a ton of legos, a puppy and puppy toys, kittens and cats, art supplies, a soccer ball, and an iPhone.
Love, Adella
Dear Santa,
I am Hayden Manis and I am 8 years old. I want an air hockey game, clothes, a blue egg, and a VR.
Love, Hayden
Dear Santa,
I am Avary May and I am 8 years old. I would like a horse, pop its, paint, books, a stick horse, a new dog, some Squishmallows, nail polish, new shoes, a necklace, and an iPhone.
Love, Avary
Dear Santa,
I am Michael Meadows and I am 8 years old. I want a PS5, a Nintendo Switch, a RV, a light up basketball, and football bed sheets.
Love, Michael
Dear Santa,
I am Channing Morrison and I am 9 years old. I have been good this year. I want a computer monitor and a phone.
Love, Channing
Dear Santa,
My name is Eastan Pavlock and I am 9 years old. I have been pretty good this year. I don’t really want anything for Christmas, but the main thing is Akedo, it’s a toy, and I want happiness.
Love, Eastan
Dear Santa,
I am Mckennah Sweimler and I am 9 years old. I want a new toy pony, and a doll set. Thank you so much, you are the best. I wish for one more thing which is a baby doll set for my sister and a lot of stitch stuff.
Love, Mckennah
Dear Santa,
I am Payton Seal and I am 8 years old. I want a PS5, Farming Sim Game, Nintendo Switch, and hot wheels parts.
Love, Payton
Dear Santa,
I am Laylah Smith and I am 9 years old. Am I on the nice list? I think I am. I’ve been nice to my parents. I like all my teachers. I am giving a present to my Dad. I want elf ears for Christmas.
Love, Laylah
Dear Santa,
I am Ethan Taylor and I am years old. I’ve been a good boy this year and I love you. These are five things I want for Christmas. I want a Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, PS5, and a GTA5.
Love, Ethan
Dear Santa,
I am Rylee Thacker and I am 9 years old. You are the best. My elf Kane is cute. I wish I could see you, but I can’t. I want a bike, LOL Doll, a fluffy blanket, a fluffy pillow, a stuffed raccoon, a real one if you can, Barbies, a tablet, coloring books, a phone, and a book called The Wild One with raccoons.
Love, Rylee
Dear Santa,
I am Chase Winegar and I am 8 years old. I want a Playstation 5 for Christmas. I also want to help my family with money.
Love, Chase
Dear Santa,
How are you and the reindeers? Please stop by my house. I would like a PS5. I would also like some makeup. I promise to be nice to my brother and sister. I hope you have a nice day.
I love you Santa, Raelynn S.
Dear Santa,
Have you been working hard? Please stop by my house. I would like a four wheeler. I would like hot wheels. I promise to be nice. I hope that you give me what I ask for.
I love you Santa! Huxtyn M.
Dear Santa,
Is Rudolph real? Can I get 2 presents? I would like a United States football visor. I would also like a phone. I promise I will be good. I hope you have a good day.
I love you, Kenny S.
Dear Santa,
How are Mrs. Claus and Santa and the reindeer? Please stop by my house and eat cookies. Eat all you want. I would like an airsoft gun that is a sniper and the ammunition. I would like a phone with accessories. I promise that I won’t be selfish. I hope that you have aMerry Christmas.
Love, Fletcher J
Dear Santa,
Does Ms. Claus make you lots of cookies? Please have a Merry Christmas! I would like more LOL dolls. I would also like a new LOL camper. I promise I will be nice to my brother. I hope that the reindeer are good. You are the best!
Love, Kambrie D
Dear Santa,
How did you get your magic? Please stop at my house. I would like Pokemon cards. I would like hot wheels. I promise I will not be bad. I hope that my brother starts to be nice. Santa, I like you!
Cayson J
Dear Santa,
I like you Santa Claus! Please stop at my house. Can I get a toy truck please? I would also like $20 dollars. I promise I will be good. I hope that you have a good day.
Love, Michael A
Dear Santa,
Is Mrs. Claus helping the reindeer? Please bring my presents. I would like a PS5. I would also like a gaming set. I promise I will not be rude when I lose in a game. I hope that you will get my note. Christmas is my favorite holiday.
Love, Addy W
Dear Santa,
Is Mrs. Claus making cookies? Please can you come to my house please? I would like a magic mixies. I would also like an Olaf plushie. I promise to be nice to my brother. I hope that my brother believes in Santa. I like you so much and I hope nothing happens when you take off
By Samantha C
Dear Santa,
Is Rudolph real? Santa can you get me my presents? I want a PS5. I would also like ago cart. I promise I will be good for Santa. I hope that you get me what I want. I wish you to have a great day!
Love, Konnor J
Dear Santa,
How did you get your magic? Please get the presents I want. I would like Lego StarWars for the PS4. I would also like a controller for the PS4. I promise I will be good. I hope that you have a great Christmas Eve!
Love, Joseph P
Dear Santa,
How are you, Santa? Stop by my house and drink all the milk you want. I would like to have a toy phone. I would also like nail polish. I promise that I will be good for Santa. I hope that you had a great day!
Love Annie V
Dear Santa,
How was your day? I would like an electric scooter and a PC. I would also like a drone with a camera. I will stop being mean. I hope that my dad stays safe. I love you Santa.
Love, Chase R
Dear Santa,
Is Miss Cluas baking cookies? Please can you get me something? I would like an electric dirt bike. I would also like a new rifle. I promise I will be good. I hope that you have a merry, merry, Christmas.
Grant L.
Dear Santa,
Is Rudolph real? Please put me on the nice list. I would like a My Life doll. I would also like a phone. I promise to apologize to all of my friends, I hope that my cousin stops being mean to me.
Love, Charlee C
Dear Santa,
I love you because you bring presents. I would like a Barbie dreamhouse and a toy horse. I promise to give your reindeer some food. I hope that you eat my cookies and milk.
Love, Aubrey B
Dear Santa,
I need to know when Christmas is. But, I want a big go-cart with huge wheels that can go in water. That’s all I want. I love you Santa for a hundred years.
Love, Remington, Age 6
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I can’t wait for my bat cave. Can I have a cat?
Love, Luca, Age 6
Dear Santa,
You are the best. I want a few things for Christmas. I want a Lego Ninjgo dragon Zane.
Love, Carston, Age 7
Dear Santa,
I want a keyboard. How are you? Are you well? So are you isolated? How do your reindeer fly so fast? I have so many questions to ask you! Love you Santa Claus. PS I will leave cookies, milk, and carrots for the reindeer, and How can Rudolph’s nose shine?
Love, Nolan, Age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a Monster High outfit, laptop, a unicorn frame, a pink wig, unicorn calendar, LoLe Pops, 15 lockers, pink hair spray, and boxing gloves.
Love, Kaylyn, Age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a Game Boy, scooter, and a pop it.
Love, Braelynn, Age 7
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a couple of things. First I want for Christmas is some more deodrint like last you did last year and a couple of bath bombs for the bath and I want one more thing and that is some more hair clips. Bye Santa!
Love, Claire, Age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a big dog, heart stickers, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, coloring books, and hearts.
Love, Emily, Age 7
Dear Santa,
I must listen to you. Can you give me real handcuffs? My phone number is 8-0. Santa, I love you. My name is Parker. I know your name. Your name is Santa.
Love, Parker, Age 7
Dear Santa,
I want a monkey toy, a kitchen set, Sponge Bob pillow, makeup, clothes, Sponge Bob blanket, doll set, a camera, a playhouse, Sponge Bob, a fairy box, and necklace set. I have been a good girl!
Love, Ava, Age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a stuffed teddy, a stuffed reindeer, a pair shoes, a new backpack, a camera, a teacher set, and a pink purse. I have been a really good girl!
Love, Aubrey, Age 7
Dear Santa,
I would like 7 cats in slippers, 10 Barbies, 5 books, and 1 dog.
Love, Emma P. (RCS Kindergarten)
Dear Santa,
Do you love Mrs. Claus? I hope so. I have been good this year. I helped my mom and tride to help my sis whit homwewrk but I cloud not help. I like rollerblades for my frand Emma so pless git thim to her. My presit is LED lites.
Hazelynn McLain (3rd grade)
Dear Santa,
I jus wut to present dat is Memeows for miseci present and Krew Teddies. Santa wut is you fav color? Santa I wat u Santa to bring present for mi dad pics of me and Taylor and dad.
Taylin Bernard (3rd grade)
Dear Santa,
Santa, what do u like or want for Christmas? What I did nice to someone this year is that I helped my friend when they fell down. And I want to give a gift to someone, I will make my mom a gift cup and hope she’s happy. And what I want for Christmas is markers shoes glue dolls and thats all I really want.
From Carrin Churchwell to Santa (3rd grade)
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite cookie, Santa? This year I was good. I help my mom aruon the house. Bring my sister a gif. I what a big POP and a baby doll and a pet cat and a zoo.
To: Santa /From: Cadence Hawk (3rd grade)
Santa,
Wut is your favorit cooke? Whu is your favorit milk? Is it chokolet? I wus nice thes year. I heped my mom with her chores. I want to giv my mom sum flowrs this year. Can you breng her sum. Love you Mom. All I wat for Chirstmas is a LOL dream house.
Madison Watkins (3rd grade)
Dear Santa,
Santa, wut is your favorite drenk? I have helpt others. My frend Hazelynn rily want LED lights. OK, time for wut I Want. I woud like a computer for Christmas and a roud of red nose randir too!
Emma Gilliam (3rd grade)
Dear Santa,
Can you mak it snow? I think I might be on the nice list because I helped Cayson with his ornament for the class Christmas tree. Can you give Zoey a dog for Christmas? Can I have more littel live pets and dog toys for Fin my puppy, LOL dolls, candy, a new Krew Plush inflatable horese and memeows.
WIth love and care from Julia Rose Stevenson (3rd grade)
Dear Santa,
What is you fav Fruit?
This is something I did nice-I help people on gorilla tag. Bring my sister a gift. The gift is an oculus Quest Two pls. What I want shiny rocks for gorilla tag 5000x1000 VR games and VR stuff. Thats It. Sorrey I got to go.
Kaidan Greene to Sanney Clase (3rd grade)
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite kind of cookie? I helped my papaw go to the bathroom. Can you bring heart choacolaete for my mom? Can i have a xbox 1 and two soccer goals and call of duty warzone 2 and gta5 and fortnite?
To:Santa From:Keaton Lumpkins (3rd grade)
Dear Santa,
How do you deliver all of those prestns? I should be on the nice list because I helped my mom with groshires. Will you bring my brother a dinosaur toy? I want more akedo and super smash brothers.
To:Santa From:Easton Collins (3rd grade)
Dear Santa,
Hi, I’m Zoey Rose. I would like a request for two bestfriends Matilda Greene might like baby yoda things. For Autumn Darin she might like L.E.D. lights. Quick question, what your favorite cookies? What I want for Christmas is for my family to be happy. I’m working hard to make my family proud!
Love, Zoey Carranza (3rd grade)
Dear Santa,
I have been a little good. I try hard. I would like a tablet, 2 sonic toys, 1 Spider-Man action figure. Please bring Dayton 3 shadow figure toys and nerf gun. Bree some makeup. And miss Leta a camper. I want take toys and play station too. Thank you.
From, Tucker Harrison (RCS Kindergarten)
Dear Santa,
My name is Kalani Tripp. I am in 4th grade at Rogersville City School. This year for Christmas, I wish for some more clothes, books, Sketch books, and coloring supplies. I hope this isn’t too much to ask for and I wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy new year!
Love, Kalani Tripp (age 10)
Dear Santa,
My name is River Catron.For Christmas I’d like the new gaming Chromebook. I also have a question, what do you do in the summer?
Love, River (age 10)
Dear Santa,
My name is Rylan Helton. I hope you are having a good christmas. I have a question, how do you get to every house in one night? I would like a vr headset for Christmas.
Love, Rylan (age 9)
Dear Santa,
My name is Layla. How are you doing? For Christmas I would like a puppy,phone,kitten,dog pillow and blanket,books,gel pens,and crocs. How are your elfs that are still at the work shop. How is Mrs.Claus? Thank you!
Love, Layla (age 10)
Dear Santa,
My name is Kylie Hooker. I am 10 years old.for Christmas I would like a new loopy and loopy case for my phone. I would also like a wallet and airpods. Can I also have some cute clothes? This is all I want.
To: Santa Love: Kylie Hooker (age 10)
Dear Santa,
My name is Samuel. I want Detroit lions shirt and helmet and star wars space ship. Thank you!
Love, Samuel (age 9)
Dear Santa,
My name is Ben Goodwin. How are you? I would like the following: Super Mario Maker 2, Pokemon Scarlet, the moving Pikachu Mega Construx set, And a Mega Construx Cyndaquil. I hope you can fulfill this request. Thank You!
Love, Ben (age 9)
Dear Santa,
My name is Willa Kay. I’m 9 years old and my favorite holiday is Christmas. I would like a new yoga matt,clothes, and maybe a new phone case. Next, I might like a target gift card or money. I also like to draw so maybe some art supplies or crafts. I love Christmas and can’t wait till it comes.
Love, Willa (age 9)
Dear Santa,
My name is Olivia Sacharnoski. I have a question for you. Do you still like cookies? I mean you eat a lot on Christmas. So anyway am I on the nice list? Well if I am here is what I want. I want squishmallows, L-E-D lights,a lava lamp, and much more. I think you know what I want because you are watching me. Well have a merry Christmas and don’t eat too many cookies.
Love Olivia (age 10)
Dear Kris Kringle,
My name is Eli. How’s Christmas going? I would like a lego darth vader and a lego at at walker that’s lego and a lego bob. Thank you Kris Kringle.
Love, Eli (age 9)
Dear Santa,
My name is Noah Adams. I would like a flashlight A net & A terrarium. Also i would like to know if I’m on the good list this year. Finally, I would like a chameleon
Love Noah (age 9)
Dear Santa,
My name is Clara Rose McLain. I am in 4th grade at Rogersville City School. I would really like not much actually.I don’t want anything for myself.I just want boots for my dad,some squish mellows for my sister,and a new puzzle for my mom.I am sorry to ask for much. I just want to make my family happy.
Love, Clara Rose McLain (age 9)
Dear Santa,
My name is Charles Miller, and I am 10 years old. How are you? Are you having a fun time? I hope you are. For this Christmas I hope you could get me a bunny if you can’t It’s fine, and I hope you have a wonderful Christmas.
Love, Charles (age 10)
Dear Santa,
My name is Kalitza at Rogersville City school. I have a question for you: what do you do during the summer? I hope I’m not asking for too much but I want mini squishmellows,Mini kitchen for mini brands, rubber band bracelets. Thats all I want please and thank you!
Love, Kalitza (age 9)
Dear, Santa
My name is Reese Floyd. i’ve been really good this year so put me on the nice list please. So if I am this is what I want: L-E-D lights, squishmellow, boots, paint, decorations for my room and a lot more. Once again can you please please put me on the nice list please.
Love, Reese (age 10)
Dear Santa
I am Shyanne and I would like to ask if you can get me some gifts like warrior cat books , food ,a book light , or some warrior cat figures . Also Santa I‘d like to say thank you for all the gifts for all the children in the world. I would like to tell you this in person but I’m writing it on paper but Merry Christmas.
Love, Shyanne (age 10)
Dear Santa,
My name is John. For Christmas I want Hunter Call of the Wild, a laptop, and to kill a big buck. I also want to meet my favorite youtuber Kendall Gray. Also, a pair of steel toe boots.
From, John (age 10)
Dear Santa,
My name is Knox Matthews. I want Red Dead Redemption on my Xbox. Also I want Kendal Gray to come to my house. I want to kill a big buck at my friend’s house this weekend. I hope you have had a great year. I hope you have a wonderful Christmas.
Love Knox (age 10)
Dear Santa,
My name is Blakely Ramsey. I hope you are having a good Christmas Santa. This is what I want this year : an Iphone, Pit viper, Shoes, My new house to get done , some Jibbiz. This is what I want this year.
Love, Blakely (age 10)
Dear Santa:
All I want for Chismas is markers posca,pop it,notebook to draw,laptop,cell phone,barbie,a minions doll,a purple instant camera,a laptop,a nintendo switch,3d Printing pen,and a blue laptop keyboard cover.Thank you!
Love,Raphaella Ato (age 9)
Dear Santa
I hope you’re having a great Christmas. Tell the elves I said hi. By the way my name is Claira Allen. This year all I want for Christmas is an Iphone, a Lamelo Ball jersey and a new basketball. I want a big picture of my horse Java to go in my room and a teal halter and leadrope for Java. Last all I want is horse bed sheets. Merry Christmas Santa.
Love Claira (age 10)
Dear Santa,
My name is Summer Hughes, I’m in 4th grade and for Christmas I would like a: Nintendo Switch, a Poloroid Camera, Board Games (any type is fine),American Girl Doll sets, and fidgets. I hope you get my letter Santa.
P.S. I will bake you HOMEMADE Christmas sugar cookies if you get me slime because my dad says it sticks to everything and that you won’t give it to me this year because of it and I was just making sure.
Love, Summer (age 9)
Dear Santa,
My name is Neal. I want a pair of crocs. I would like a visor, gloves, and a pair of leggings.
Love, Neal (age 10)
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Greer. How are you? These are some things I would like for Christmas. First, I would like a Hooker #5 jersey to wear for game day. Also, I would like to have a softball with a TN Vols logo. Lastly, I would like a Zeggler #5 jersey. These are some things I would like for Christmas.
Love, Greer (age 10)
Dear Santa,
My name is Stephen and I am 5 years old. For Christmas this year, I would like a purple bunny robot.
Dear Santa,
My name is Maddie and I am 6 years old. I wish for my tooth to fol awt. I wont a stuft bunee. I wish for you to com tuc me in. I wont a stuf Rpunsool.
Dear Santa,
My name is Michael and I am 6 years old. I wont a big scatbord and a car. I wont a spinr and shoos.
Dear Santa,
My name is Aubree and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I wont a rel ifon for tic toc.
Dear Santa,
My name is Maddie B. and I am 6 years old. I would like a cat.
Dear Santa,
My name is Townes and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I wont a quariem.
Dear Santa,
My name is Melody and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I wont a neklas.
Dear Santa,
My name is Amelia and I am 6 years old. I want a lol doll and a babe dol. I want a izubela dol. I want a prnces cochoom.
Dear Santa,
My name is Asher and I am 5 years old. I want a bok and a cosume. I want legos.
Dear Santa,
My name is Kane and I am 5 years old. I want a ninju soord and Jak stuf.
Dear Santa,
My name is Blakely and I am 5 years old. I wont a big bic. I wont a babe dog that is rel and picuchoo stufe.
Dear Santa,
My name is Addi and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I want a babe carir and a kite.
Dear Santa,
I would like some mini brands, Barbies, and slime with glitter. I would also like an iPad and toys for my brother Axton and my new baby brother. Thank you, Santa. I love you.
Atley Willis, age 6.
Dear Santa,
I would like Batman toys, a robot, iPad, and a shot gun to deer hunt. I would also like some paint and dinosaur toys. I’ve been a good boy this year. I am leaving you some chocolate chip cookies. Thank you, Santa. I love you.
Axton Willis, age 5.
Dear Santa,
Did you have a good year? I want a Nerf gun and Legos and a football and a PC. I have been good this year. I will leave milk and cookies for you.
Love, Hunter M.
Dear Santa,
How are you and Ms. Claus? Did you have a good year? I have been good this year. I will leave you cookies. I want Hot Wheels, a tablet, an iphone, and some Legos.
Love, Hunter S.
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? Have you had a good year? I have had a very good year. Would you bring me Minecraft, Lego sets, and an elf? I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, River L.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How is Mrs. Claus? I have been a good boy this year. I will give you some chocolate milk and cookies. I hope you bring me a PC, an iPhone 14 pro, and a snowboard. I love you Santa and Mrs. Claus!
From, Tyson P.
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? Did you have a good year? How is the toy making going? How is Rudolph? I have been very good this year. Would you please bring me books, Minecraft, a Nerf gun, an iphone, homework, and an elf, air pods, and Legos?
Love, Keegan C.
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good this year. I will leave you cookies and milk. Could you please bring me some Star Wars toys?
Love, Jessie E.
PS Next year Emma wants Bratz Dolls
Dear Santa,
Would you like some cookies and milk? How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? Please bring me a bike, get my family some extra Christmas cheer please, and I would like a Monster High doll, and last but not least, I would like ear buds.
Love, Emma D.
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? Did you have a good year? How is Rudolph? I want Rainbow High Dolls, Monster High Dolls, and Avastars. I have been very good this year. I will leave you a chocolate donut and milk.
Love, Jessa E.
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? Did you have a good year? How is the toy making going? How is Rudolph? I have been very good this year. Would you please bring me a LOL doll, a piano, and books? I will bring you milk and a cookie.
Love, Olivia H.
Dear Santa,
How are you? Did you have a good year? Can you please bring me an iphone. I have been good this year. I will leave milk and a cookie for you.
Love, Caydrin C.
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs Claus? Did you have a good year? Would you please bring me a VR, a basketball, and RC cars? I will leave milk and cookies for you.
Love, Ryder G.
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? Did you have a good year? How is the toy making going? How is Rudolph? I have been very good this year. Would you please bring me a phone, bluetooth headphones, and one more thing — I love you! Merry Christmas!
Love, Milan Z.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have been good this year. Would you please get me some Pokemon cards, some dinosaurs, and an ornament that says my name on it?
Love, Cayden U.
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? How is Rudolph? Have you had a good year? I have been good. I would like a bike, phone, Pokemon bed, watch, PS4, Xbox, remote control car, RC car, Pokemon cards. Please let me have all the things on here!
Love, Landon L.
Dear Santa,
Have you had a good year? How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? How are the elves? How is Rudolph? I have been a very good girl this year. I would like for you to give me Pokemon cards, a phone, and an LOL doll. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Taliah R.
Dear Santa,
How is the toy making going? How are you and Mrs. Claus? How is Rudolph? I’ve been good this year. I would like a drone, an OMG doll, a robot stuffed animal, playstation 5, and a robot that can talk and walk. I also want a big Barbie house. I will leave cookies and milk for you.
Love, Terryn P.
Dear Santa,
I wish that you can be happy and have a Merry Christmas. I want a real life baby doll, Barbie’s, chocolate, and LOL dolls. I want a Miss. Fink doll for Christmas, too. Also, I want some sour candy and a fake black phone and computer. My big cousin told me I am on the good list, is that true? You know that I have been good. How are your reindeers doing? How are the elves working on people’s presents? Goodbye Santa have a Merry Christmas.
Love, Addi Babb
Dear Santa,
Have I been naughty or nice? I want a mini motorbike for Christmas. That’s all. I wish I could pet your reindeers.
Love, Cambren Hodges-Wolfe
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a whole TV for my mom’s room. I want a red Lamborghini for Miss. Fink and I. She said she will teach me how to drive it if you bring it for me. I also want a new phone, an apple watch, and a new laptop. I always go for the stuff that is expensive. Could I also get an elf for Christmas? Merry Christmas.
Love, Raygun Faulkner
Dear Santa,
I want baby elves and Christmas earrings for Christmas. How are you doing? I have a new sister named Gabi. Merry Christmas!
Love, Gracie Hensley
Dear Santa,
I want a nail kit, a squishie, and a teacher costume. I want a teacher costume because I want to be a teacher when I grow up. I like books. Merry Christmas!
Love, Ashley Belle Dixon
Dear Santa,
I want dog toys for Christmas for my dog. I also want new white Nike shoes. I think I also want a new bed. Merry Christmas!
Love, Kaylynn Keys
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie for Christmas. I also want a phone. Merry Christmas!
Love, Ella Ballard
Dear Santa,
I want coloring stuff like marker, crayons, sketch books, and pencils. Colored ones too. Have I been good?
Love, Addie Collins
Dear Santa,
I want air Jordans and I want a notebook. I also want a flashlight. Oh! And some tool supplies for when I get older. Ho ho ho Merry Christmas!
Love, Zayden Reynolds
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a watch for Christmas. I also want a phone and a tablet. I want a monster truck. Merry Christmas!
Love, Willi Potts
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a LOL doll and I want some pretty nails and necklaces. How many different names of reindeer do you have? Merry Christmas!
Love, Kelsey Hunt
Dear Santa,
I would like a marble run, a monster truck, and a big transformer for my brother. I want a paw patroller, too. That is all. What is your favorite cookies?
Love, Mathais Hutson
Dear Santa,
I want a big batman robot from you. And I want a remote control scorpion. And I want a calendar. I really want the elves to make me a big machine.
Love, Rylin Smith
Dear Santa,
I want something that I do not have yet, an Xbox and a Nintendo. How are the elves doing? Are they doing well?
Love, Lucas Stapleton
Dear Santa,
I want a diary, shoes, shirts, pants, and colored markers. How are the elves doing? Have a good, happy holiday!
Love, Gabriel Thompson
Dear Santa,
I want a microphone for Christmas and a baby doll. And I want some squishmallows. And a guitar. And I think that is all. What is your favorite type of cookie?
Love, Sadie Lawson
Dear Santa,
I want a leash for my kitten. How many reindeers do you have in total?
Love, Ruby Rose
Dear Santa,
I want a new dinosaur and a Spiderman web shooter for Christmas. How does he deliver all those toys in one night? Does he freeze time?
Love, Braxton Boros
Dear Santa,
I would like a basketball and goal, a circuit toy, a small watch, a robot, and a slushie maker for Christmas please.
Love, Tristin Mullins
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus and the elves? We are all being good. Eric says “Hi!” Please bring me a watch, a phone, Stranger Things toys, and a robot. Thank you!
Love, Gunner G. age 7
Dear Santa,
How are you? Mom says “Hi!” Please bring me a Dema Gorgan Costume, and a light saber toy. I’ll leave you some cookies. Thank you!
Love, Brian M. age 6
Dear Santa,
How are you? I’ve been good. Please bring me my presents. I want a hover board, a watch, a phone, a real dog, a real cat, and a hamster. Thank you! And can I have a talk like that crazy Grinch?
Love, Emeri U. Age 7
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus and the Elves? We are all being good. Please bring me a toy gun, a phone, and legos set, and a tablet and a lite saber. Thank You!
Love, Alice W. Age 7
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good. Please bring me a nerf gun, a Minecraft lego set. I’ll leave some carrots for Rudolph and cookies and milk for you!
Love, Ryan C. Age 6
Dear Santa,
We have all been good all day this year. How is Mrs. Claus? Mom and Dad say “Hi”! Please bring me a watch, hover boards, and roller skates, a dummy, dolls, barbies, a robot, legos, toy dog, a phone, a tablet and ear rings. Thank you!!
Love Makayla S. Age 7
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope Rudolph is okay. We are all being good. Please bring me toy guns, and a hover board, and a tablet. Thank you!
Love Noah J. Age 6
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? We are being good at home and at school. Please bring me a hoverboard, stranger things toys, my life doll, a toy stuffed dog, make up, a vanity, a tablet and ear rings. Thank you!
Love, Kenlee B. Age 6
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus and the Elves? I am being so very good. Please bring me a hover board, stranger things toys please! And a phone. Thank you Santa!
Love, Alana C. Age 7
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year. Please bring me a dummy, a toy gun, and some BIG legos. Thank you!
Love, Gabriel W. Age 7
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? Is his nose still glowing? Please bring me a hover board and a watch, and ear rings. Thank you!
Love, Valerie W. Age 8
Dear Santa,
How is everyone? Everyone here is being good. Please bring me a watch, a nerf gun, and roller skates and legos. Be Good!!
Love, Willow Mae H. Age 6
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph feeling? Is he excited? Can you please bring me a hover board, and a watch, and a robot, and a doll and a real dog, and a tablet. Be safe!
Love, Hazel H. Age 6
Dear Santa,
I have been so good. How are you, Santa? What kind of cookies do you like? I would like a Walk-a-Lots blue dog and a guinea pig in a blue cage. Do reindeer like carrots?
Love, Penelope Anderson
Dear Santa,
I would like a remote control car for Christmas.
Love, Abel Fletcher
Dear Santa,
I want a Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze game, an elf that walks, a blue ball, a toy cat, and money.
Love, Jenson Buttry
Dear Santa,
I have been so so good. How are your elves? How are you? What kind of cookies do you like? I want mini brands. I want a kid’s Tesla. I want a new bike.
Love, Adeline Gilliam
Dear Santa,
I was nice and good this year. What cookies do you like? I would like a hoverboard and electric scooter for Christmas.
Love, Lorena Carver
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a skateboard, trampoline, and a remote control motorcycle for Christmas.
Love, Arlo Haller
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? What kind of cookies do you like? I have been so so so good this year. This year I want a toy hamster. Those hamsters come in a cage. There are 3 hamsters, and one is the mom. The others are the babies.
Love, Ashtyn Davis
Dear Santa,
I have been so so good all year. I want Robucks, Mini Brands, and a Walk-a-lots dog. I want a toy kitty.
Love, Makyia Moore
Dear Santa,
I want an Elsa castle for Christmas.
Love, Samantha Davis
Dear Santa,
I will be good until Christmas, Santa. Do you want to know what I want for Christmas? I want a Christmas hat, a cat, and a hug. I love you so much!
Love, Rhyleigh Nichols
Dear Santa,
I want earrings, wrestlers, a baby kitty, and big hugs for you and me. What kind of cookies do you like? I love you, Santa, and your wife, Mrs. Claus.
Love, Kenall Dunn
Dear Santa,
I want a stuffed bear and a stuffed dinosaur.
Love, Noah Phipps
Dear Santa,
I love you! This year I have been sooo good! I want some wrestlers, a pet kitty, Walk-a-lots dog, and a hoverboard for Christmas.
Love, Natalie Estep
Dear Santa,
I will be so good, Santa! Can I please get a kid’s Tesla? Can I please get a Nintendo Switch game called Mario Party?
Love, Zaelin Roberts
Dear Santa,
I want my bear mounted. I also would like hunting stuff for Christmas.
Love, Alex Ferguson
Dear Santa,
I love you! How are Rudoph’s friends? I would like a remote control General Lee.
Love, Luke Rogers
Dear Santa,
I have been so good, Santa. How are your elves? Santa, can I please have a trampoline, cookies, and a kitty?
Love, Colton Taylor
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Do reindeer like carrots? I want a Minecraft Village for Christmas.
Love, Prior Welch
Dear Santa,
I would like Nintendo Switch for Christmas.
Love, Sophia Taylor
Dear Santa,
I want Barbies for Christmas. Also, I want a Barbie Dreamhouse. I will be good.
Love, Kayleigha Trent
Dear Santa,
I want a ball pit for Christmas. I would also like cars, and a few other things.
Love, Hayden Williams
Dear Santa,
The list for Friends at Play Preschool is below:
A baby doll.
Blair, 4 years old
An X-Box
Clayton, 4 years old
Elmo book.
Declan, 4 years old
Pony, Barbie house with girl and boy Barbie.
Elle, 4 years old
A lawnmower, tree cutter, and a spinner.
Evan, 4 years old
A magic mixie.
Everly, 4 years old
A black fast motorcycle.
Maverick, 3 years old
A new Barbie house.
Raylee, 4 years old
A remote control dinosaur, a toy robot and a toy helicopter.
Raylan, 4 years old
A star belly unicorn.
Spencer, 5 years old
A Barbie house and a Mario game.
Charlotte Grayce, 4 years old
A Barbie car and a scooter.
Eliza, 3 years old
A hoverboard and Barbie stuff.
Eva, 3 years old
Spiderman toys.
Hank, 3 years old
A blue stroller.
Huntleigh, 3 years old
Baby dolls, bicycle, toy phone and kitchen with food.
Lynleigh, 3 years old
Spiderman toys and Hot Wheels
Maverick, 3 years old
Nerf guns and a four wheeler.
Sam, 3 years old
Racing car, paw patrol rolling truck, santa claus stocking car.
Valentine, 3 years old
Power ranger, log truck, helicopter.
Rhett, 3 years old
Dear Santa,
My name is Allison, and I am five years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a giant Barbie doll house with an elevator, a pool, and a slide.
Love, Allison
Dear Santa,
My name is Anistyn, and I am four years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a toy guinea pig, toy fox, and a cozy dozy.
Love, Anistyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Avery, and I am four years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a cat and a dog.
Love, Avery
Dear Santa,
My name is Carter, and I am four years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a skateboard, a puppy, and a hoverboard.
Love, Carter
Dear Santa,
My name is Elena, and I am five years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a toy dog, a kitchen that has a grill with some food, a toy unicorn that has a rainbow tail and rainbow hair, and a toy sleigh.
Love, Elena
Dear Santa,
My name is Hadley, and I am four years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me some pink earrings and a pool for my Barbie dream house.
Love, Hadley
Dear Santa,
My name is Jett, and I am five years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a boat, a kitchen set, a train set, a toy helicopter, and a baby doll for my baby sister.
Love, Jett
Dear Santa,
My name is Maddie, and I am five years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a toy computer, a toy car, and a toy Santa Claus.
Love, Maddie
Dear Santa,
My name is Ruby, and I am four years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Barbie doll, a new backpack, baby dolls, and a snowman.
Love, Ruby
Dear Santa,
My name is Silas, and I am four years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a dirt bike, a toy gun, and a monster truck with a remote control.
Love, Silas