The YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville is partnering with the Mental Health Association of East TN to provide a two-day Mental Health 101 workshop for middle school and high school students in Hawkins County.
“Today’s students face numerous stressors in their lives,” said Shari Mefford, Director of Brighter Horizons. “With school, peers, families and society issues, these kids are facing a great deal and need tools and resource to handle this stress.”
The Mental Health 101 workshop is designed to increase the students’ knowledge of mental health signs, the symptoms, duration, and unhealthy behaviors and how to appropriately intervene.
The workshops will be provided to the kids currently attending after school care at the YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center on Wednesday, April 19 at 4 p.m. and Wednesday, April 26 at 4 p.m.
Brighter Horizons Youth Center Located on 1604 East Main Street in Rogersville.
“We are excited to improve the mental health of our students in this area and we hope to offer more programs such as this in the future to our community members and families,” Mefford added.
The Mental Health 101 workshop is funded under a Grant Contract with the State of Tennessee.
About the Y
