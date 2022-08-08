The wheels on the new WOW bus are now turning ‘round and round,’ delivering literary experiences to Hawkins Co. children.
Hawkins Co. Schools unveiled the new Words on Wheels book bus at the Aug. 3 super-hero themed school kickoff celebration at Cherokee High School. That day, teachers and staff from every school in the system descended upon CHS to hear from guest speakers, walk through a cafeteria full of booths from local businesses and tour the Words on Wheels bus.
Fashioned out of a surplus Hawkins County school bus, Words on Wheels is a rolling library designed specifically for students. It comes equipped with shelves brimming with books, reading nooks and plenty of colorful pillows to make the space inviting.
In addition to making stops within communities and neighborhoods throughout the County, Words on Wheels will visit after-school YMCA programs, child-care centers, preschools, Head Start programs, and city parks.
Once the bus reaches its destination, it has an awning and a special reading run that can be pulled out to create a comfortable place for story time.
“Words on Wheels will provide books for all reading abilities, so in addition to our students, we encourage both pre-K children, as well as parents, grandparents, and family members to visit the bus,” Hawkins County Coordinated School Health Director Erika Phillips said.
Hawkins County Schools Academic Supervisor Lori Allen told the Review that the bus directly relates to Hawkins County Schools’ mission to “Ignite a lifelong passion for learning.”
“We committed to initiating Words on Wheels based on our belief that early and continued exposure to high quality books will inspire an interest and appreciation for reading amongst our students,” Allen said. “We recognize that many of our students do not have access or transportation to a public library during school breaks. Words on Wheels will serve as an exciting and meaningful avenue to deliver books and reading materials to future students, current students, as well as their families.”
Creating the WOW bus
The idea for Words on Wheels began over a year ago when the Hawkins County Imagination Library Foundation found out about an upcoming book bus grant opportunity through the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation. The grant was created to encourage students to continue reading in months when they are out of school.
“This has been a project with many helpers,” Phillips said. “After applying for and receiving the grant, we secured a decommissioned school bus from our Transportation Department and enlisted the help of our Maintenance Department to assist with retrofitting the bus.”
Hawkins Co. Schools grant writer Debbi Presnell also secured grant funding from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, Walmart Foundation, and Eastman Chemical Company. Truist Bank additionally provided funding for the bus this summer.
So far, the entire project has been funded through these generous grants.
In order to stock the rolling library, the school system held a community book drive and received far more than they even expected. Originally, organizers planned for Words on Wheels to function like a brick-and-mortar library. Students would borrow books, read them and return them.
Thanks to the overwhelming support, children will be able to keep the books they receive during their visit.
“If visitors wish to return books to the bus, they are welcome to do so, however, if they fall in love with their book, we encourage them to keep it, or share it with a friend,” Allen said.
When it came to designing the bus, a Volunteer High School student in the graphic arts department created the initial design. Local graphic designer Lauren Hartness fit the design to the shape of the bus, and Foster Signs of Jonesborough created the final wrap.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson said, “We are grateful to all of our partners who contributed to funding, designing, and stocking Words on Wheels with books. We’re thrilled Words on Wheels is officially on the road.”
Stay tuned to the Hawkins County Schools website and Facebook page to see a schedule of upcoming Words on Wheels stops.