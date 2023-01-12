Volunteer High School announced this week that even students completed the requirements to become a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) during the Fall 2022 semester.
Among those students are: Alexis Bellamy, Aniyah Calderon, Taylor Castle, Emmerson Head, Macy Henry, Dazmine Kendrick, Madison Short, Sarah VanHuss, Sara Winegar, Addison Wright, and Emily Wyatt.
These students successfully completed the required pre-requisite courses prior to being accepted into the Nursing Education class.
Those courses included Introduction to Health Science, Medical Therapeutics, and Anatomy & Physiology.
While enrolled in Nursing Education, they completed the required training (40 lecture/content delivery hours, 20 classroom lab hours, & 40 clinical hours) to qualify them to sit for their State of Tennessee Certified Nursing Assistant licensure exam which includes both a knowledge and skills portion.
While becoming a CNA is a foundational steppingstone to becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) or a Registered Nurse (RN), it can also be a valuable start to a variety of careers in the healthcare industry. All eleven students have plans to further their education after graduation.
This was the first Nursing Education class to take their CNA test in the comforts of their own classroom since Volunteer High School became an official test site in August of 2022.
This recognition would not have been possible without the funding from the Supporting Postsecondary Access in Rural Communities (SPARC) grant.
This grant allowed for the purchase of medical and training equipment required to become a test site.
Each of the 11 VHS CNA grads has plans to continue their medical education in college.
Alexis Bellamy, CNA: Has been accepted to Carson-Newman University and Walter State Community College, although she is undecided where she will attend at this time. Alexis plans to major in Kinesiology and Chiropractic’s. She plans to work as a CNA while attending college.
Aniyah Calderon, CNA: Will be attending South College in the Summer of 2023 where she will major in Nursing. Aniyah plans to work as a CNA while attending college.
Taylor Castle, CNA: Will be attending LMU in the Fall of 2023 where she will major in Nursing, while also running track. Taylor has accepted a position at Holston Valley Hospital as a CNA in the ICU.
Emmerson Head, CNA: Will be attending Montreat College in the Fall of 2023 where she will major in Exercise Science, while also playing basketball. Emmerson is seeking employment at HMG as a CNA.
Macy Henry, CNA: Will be attending ETSU in the Fall of 2023 where she will major in Nursing. Macy plans to work as a CNA at Holston Valley Hospital while attending college.
Dazmine Kendrick, CNA: Has been accepted to ETSU and Austin Peay College, although she is undecided where she will attend at this time. Dazmine plans to major in Nursing, while also working as a CNA.
Madison Short, CNA: Has been accepted to ETSU and LMU, although she is undecided where he will attend at this time. Madison plans to major in Pre-Professional Dentistry or Nursing, while also working as a CNA.
Sarah VanHuss, CNA: Has been accepted to ETSU, TN Tech University, and Carson-Newman University, although she is undecided where she will attend at this time. She plans to major in Nursing, while also working as a CNA.
Sara Winegar, CNA: Will be attending LMU in the Fall of 2023 where she will major in Pre-Med Biochemistry, while also running track. She is currently seeking employment as a CNA in Pediatrics.
Addison Wright, CNA: Will be attending ETSU in the Fall of 2023 where she will major in Health Sciences on the Pre-Physician Assistant track. She plans to work as a CNA while attending college.
Emily Wyatt, CNA: Will be attending Johnson University in the Fall of 2023 where she will major in Pre-Med, while also playing softball. She is currently seeking employment as a CNA.
“This has been an excellent group of students to work with," said Volunteer Nursing Education Instructor Keri Masters. "I have no doubt that all of them will meet, and most likely exceed, the future goals that they have set for themselves. It is exciting for me as their instructor to witness their hard work and dedication pay off. They deserve to be celebrated and should be proud of themselves.”
The Nursing Education students collectively extended thanks to “Their parents, teachers, friends and Hawkins County Schools for this opportunity and their support as they took their first step into the world of healthcare. We would like to give a special thank you to Ms. Masters. She put in a great deal of time and effort to encourage us to keep our heads up and keep moving forward. This class is one that requires much dedication and courage to get through; however, Ms. Masters always found a way to make our class enjoyable. We all made many memories that will not be forgotten.”