From the first day of kindergarten to the first day of college, first days of school are full of emotions for parents and students alike.
How you and your student handle those feelings is a lesson as big as the ones the teacher will be conducting later that day.
Feeding Off Each Other
It’s important to remember that children and parents respond to each other. Children, especially, the Erikson Institute says.
“Create calm by being calm,” says Margret Nickels, director of the Center for Children and Families at Erikson Institute. She suggests that parents manage their stress by talking about their feelings with their friends, partners and even the student’s new teacher.
Reflect on your own worries in this situation and realize when you’re projecting your own fears into your child’s life. Consider how they’ve managed other challenges and remember that these challenges are an opportunity for children (and parents) to grow and develop.
Separate Quickly
Natalie Beach, a kindergarten teacher in Tennessee, told PBS that, in her experience, it goes better if parents and kids separate quickly on the first day. Beach says this allows the children to build confidence and shorten emotions.
Teachers, offer to call the parents later and tell them how their child is doing if it helps. Some teachers may opt to use classroom communication apps. Parents, make sure you have the login handy and that the app is working for you from the first day so that you don’t miss a thing.
Coping Tips
Even into middle and high school, the first day is full of jitters. Help your student to feel their best by letting them pick out an outfit that boosts their confidence. If their school requires uniforms, let them choose new accessories to make their look their own.
Help them check that they have all the supplies they need and have everything ready to make their first day the best day. That includes eating a healthy breakfast and lunch and staying hydrated.
Nemours Health recommends that students at all levels get a good night’s sleep, try their best and establish good work habits, all important steps to setting the tone for a great school year, starting from Day 1.