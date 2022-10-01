Sometimes to gain a clear vision of where we’re wanting to go in life it can be helpful to look back. In regards to the collective physical health and mental health on this planet, we are perhaps the sickest and most disconnected we’ve ever been.
There’s a book called Evolution of the Modern Diet that I’m reading for Nutritional Therapy School that discusses 6 main reasons we are where we are:
Agricultural Revolution
Introduction to Refined Sugar
Industrial Revolution
Big Food
Chemical Revolution
Digital Revolution
Before we dive in a bit with each one of these, I just have to say it. There are SO many ways to correct this current predicament, so don’t get it twisted, I’m on team, “We can do it!”
The Agricultural Revolution
The Agricultural Revolution took place 10,000 to 12,000 years ago which of course is a breath in time in terms of human evolution. All around the world in groups entirely independent of one another, people began growing food in one place rather than migrating to hunt and forage. What did this movement result in?
Fewer less diverse nutrients
Loss of bone density
Habitat loss and soil degradation
Increased spread of disease
Creation of social hierarchies, inequality, slavery genocide
Also important to note that the intake of carbs shot up during this era as the intake of proteins went down . Archeological records indicate that these chronic diseases we experience are directly correlated with these dietary changes .
Introduction of Refined Sugar
Refined sugar was first introduced in the 1600’s and was only an accessible option for the wealthy. As production got cheaper and became more available that changed.
Over the next hundred years the average sugar consumption per person per year went from a few pounds to 150-200 pounds PER PERSON.
We are learning more about the detrimental effects of sugar all the time but in case you didn’t get the memo, sugar in its various processed forms (they have over 100 different names for sugar now !) is one of the most harmful and addictive substances we can expose our bodies to.
The Industrial Revolution
With the rise of the Industrial Revolution things really began to change as people began flocking to the cities for work . Rather than growing food at a smaller or larger scale, many people began going to the grocery store for their shopping. This encouraged the production of more processed food so that it wouldn’t spoil in transport and would have an elongated shelf life. Problem is:
Shelf life increase = nutrient density decrease
During this era there was a rapid increase in the world population. We went from 700 million to 1.2 billion in the first 100 hundred years. We doubled that total the following hundred years to 2.5 billion, and then in the next 100 years that tripled leaving us at our current population of well over 7 billion ppl.
Automation also continues to increase .
All the technology that has sprung forth from this movement has introduced many new products but also a very unconscious way of creating these products, as new chemicals are perpetually being released into the air we breathe, the water we drink and the soil where we grow our food.
Big Food
The rise of big food corporations began in the late 1800’s /early 1900’s. You’re familiar with the names:
Dr Pepper
Coca Cola
Pepsi
Nestle
Kelloggs
Etc. Interesting to note that the original Coca Cola formula contained cocaine and alcohol and those ingredients were gradually switched out with sugar .
John Harvey, the founder of Kellogg’s and a 7th Day Adventist, had a philanthropic intent behind the beginnings of this company as he wanted to nourish the patients in sanatoriums and figured out a way to turn wheat into cereal. I actually believe all of these companies started out with their own version of good intent, but a gradual prioritization of profit over people is obviously what has transpired over the years, along with a lot of great research surrounding what actually makes up a diet that is healthy and nourishing — and wheat isn’t on the list ! The other disturbing aspect of big food is the amount of influence they have over public policy and research.
The Chemical Revolution
The Chemical Revolution began around World War II when all the soldiers were going off to war. They were working hard to ration more nutrient dense foods for soldiers and also to create new products for them that were lighter weight with a longer shelf life.
They began encouraging the public to start trying things like margarines and vegetable oils and packaged goods as well. All your goldfish crackers and granola bar type products were all created around this time.
The most disturbing part of this era is that they decided to take the same chemicals they were using to produce bombs and nerve gas and create fertilizers pesticides and herbicides for our food system.
Results of this movement?
Cheap food
Abundant food
Highly processed food
Non perishable
Conventional foods covered in chemical fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides that are harmful to our bodies.
Loads of new processed foods that satisfy our taste buds in the moment but leave our bodies starved for nutrients in the long term and unable to truly listen to what our body actually needs in terms of nutrition because our taste buds are being hijacked.
The Digital Revlution
The Digital Revolution is in its infancy so we are still learning how this new age is affecting us. We are sitting in front of screens most of the day which lessens our time for outdoor leisure and physical activity.
Movement (preferably outdoors) is essential for mitochondrial health, for balanced gut health, for the immune system, for lymphatic drainage and to enhance functioning of detox pathways.
When we slouch in front of a computer our poor posture affects our organs ability to function optimally and decreases our ability to properly digest food and absorb nutrients.
Blue lights from screens affect our sleep and EMFS (electromagnetic frequencies) increase intestinal permeability and amongst many other potential ill effects on health.
So what do we do?
I say get back to eating as local as we can, and learn about / get back to ancestral and traditional wisdom diets . A great teacher of this is a guy named Weston A. Price.
Weston was a dentist who went around the world studying various cultures and observed rapid decline in health when people gave up their traditional ancestral diets and went with the modernized western diet . His findings were interesting in that there was NOT a one size fits all.
Some ate mostly plants, some ate mostly animals and the ratios varied widely. The commonalities ?
Foods were seasonal, nutrient dense, minimally processed and omnivorous .
No early human diets were completely free of animal foods.
Bottom line is poor nutrition equates to physical degeneration. After all this time, 99.9 percent of our genes have stayed the same, so the path to health seems to start with eating, moving and living in a way that honors the hunter gatherer genes we’ve inherited.
Down at the shop I always say supplements can be super helpful but lets not forget what the word supplement actually means, “In addition to!” So the next question then becomes what are you eating?
