122 E. Woodrow.JPG

Dr. William Kennedy’s session on July 21st is entitled “Jonesborough’s 19th Century Brick Buildings: Handmade Beauties.” He will show how skilled artisans mixed locally available raw materials to form the beautiful brick buildings like the one shown here at 122 E. Woodrow Street.

History Happy Hour is exited to feature a program with Dr. William Kennedy on Thursday, July 21st.

