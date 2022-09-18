Emergency threats traditionally led to more devastation than they should have because were too often caught unaware.
Thankfully, we have far more information now in advance of these potentially catastrophic events, giving people time to plan and prepare — and then, if needed, to move to a safer place. Here’s how to stay informed.
WEATHER RADIOS
Get real-time news about the threats around you with a weather radio. They connect to a nationwide network of stations that broadcast continuously updated information from the nearest office of the National Weather Service. You’ll receive up-to-the-minute information on various hazards, as well as forecasts and more detailed watches and warnings.
These broadcasts are on every day, all day. And despite their name, NOAA Weather Radios aren’t just for weather: They also share information about unrelated emergencies, including threats to national security, natural or environmental disasters and other public-safety warnings. Just remember to stock up on extra batteries, in case the power goes out.
WIRELESS ALERTS
Get the latest information sent to any handheld device via Wireless Emergency Alerts from the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System. These WEAs may be sent by the National Weather Service, local and state officials, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children or the office of the U.S. president.
The Department of Homeland Security has created four categories for the alerts, which arrive as text messages: imminent threat, AMBER, public safety and presidential.
Imminent threat alerts share details on active shooters, extreme weather, man-made and natural disasters, and other emergencies. Presidential alerts are only sent during times of national emergency. Public safety alerts share information about non-imminent threats or information after a threat has passed. AMBER alerts are urgent messages regarding missing children.
GET SOCIAL
Believe it or not, social media isn’t just for cat photos and Wordle competitions. In fact, it’s become an increasingly popular method to share information about emergencies and natural disasters. Emergency management officials and first responders now use various online platforms to provide the latest updates and news when disaster strikes.
So, be sure to follow area government agencies — as well your hometown news outlets — on Facebook, Twitter and other networks to get more local information about what’s happening as it’s happening.