The Mount Carmel Public Library is pleased to announce all staff members have earned the Tennessee State Library & Archives’ Core Competencies certification.
The new Library & Archives Core Competencies certification online program provides library staff statewide with ten hours of training in core librarianship standards.
The program focuses on 28 subject areas that the state considers best practices for staff members to serve their library and community including technology basics, customer service practices, information literacy, privacy and leadership.
“We are extremely pleased with the outcomes of this program so far,” said Lauri Thompson, Library & Archives Continuing Education Coordinator. “I commend the Mount Carmel Public Library staff for going above and beyond to complete this training in addition to their normal workload.”
The Tennessee State Library & Archives is dedicated to making sure libraries across the state meet a standard of excellence that is outlined in the Tennessee Standards for Public Libraries.
Learn more about the Tennessee Standards for Public Libraries at sos.tn.gov/tsla.
For more information about the Mount Carmel Public Library visit its Facebook page or call (423) 357-4011.
Staff members include Myrna Livesay, Amy Cross, and Traci Newland. They reminded the public that if they ever had a library card it is probably still in the system. They invite the public to visit the library and check out the recent changes.
They further noted that when Mayor Pat Stilwell was told Mount Carmel is one of only 12 Tennessee libraries to be fully certified, she was very proud of the library and what it is doing.
Monthly writer’s meeting
Author Bonnie Boyles and author Barbara Arnold Linkous invite all potential writers to meetings at Mt. Carmel Public Library the first Wednesday of each month at 1:00 pm.
They start with a writing prompt, followed by tidbits in the practice of writing, Please come for a time of encouragement, share what you have written and learn how to write even better. This could be your first step to getting published.
First meeting of this season is Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 1 pm with the next meeting on October 5.
Librarians Amy Cross and Myrna Livesay invite all readers to a “light lunch and book discussions” on the third Thursday of every month at noon. Come express your opinions at the library. Tell us about the books you like to read.